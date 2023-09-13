BAR HARBOR — The Community Climate Solutions Fair is returning to the Village Green on Sept. 30 for its second year. The fair, organized by A Climate To Thrive, with help from the Bar Harbor Task Force on the Climate Emergency, will offer fun, interactive ways for residents to learn about local sustainability efforts.
The fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will feature speakers, community activities, food and entertainment. For the educational portion of the fair, different speakers will hold discussions throughout the day on sustainability and climate solutions.
“We’re going to have a brief series of speakers and workshops,” said Brianna Cunliffe of ACTT.
In addition to speakers, town representatives who are involved in climate action will be at the fair. Task Force on the Climate Emergency members will be there, alongside members of the sustainability committees of Tremont and Mount Desert, each representing their town’s commitment to resolving climate-related issues. The Mount Desert Island High School Eco Team will also be at the fair.
“They’ll [attendees] also have the opportunity to visit the tables and booths from the different towns’ committees and different groups,” Cunliffe said.
The fair is an opportunity for residents who are curious about or who are interested in climate issues to get some face time with the people in their towns who are focused on addressing those issues.
Entertainment, food and activities will also be worked into the schedule. There will be live entertainment in between workshops, food will be provided through a partnership with Open Table MDI, and there will even be a communal craft activity.
“We’ll have breaks for music as well as food,” Cunliffe said. “We’ll also have sort of a collaborative art project – anybody can participate.”
This event will be free and open to the public and will be held in conjunction with the Drive EV expo, which will take place across the street in the parking lot of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church and Reel Pizza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.