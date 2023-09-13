Environment

BAR HARBOR — The Community Climate Solutions Fair is returning to the Village Green on Sept. 30 for its second year. The fair, organized by A Climate To Thrive, with help from the Bar Harbor Task Force on the Climate Emergency, will offer fun, interactive ways for residents to learn about local sustainability efforts.

The fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will feature speakers, community activities, food and entertainment. For the educational portion of the fair, different speakers will hold discussions throughout the day on sustainability and climate solutions.