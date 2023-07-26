Environment

Climate emergency task force

Bar Harbor Task Force on the Climate Emergency members (from left) Mary Ann Handel, Town Council representative Gary Friedmann, Vice Chair Tobin Peacock, Chair Ruth Poland, Norm Burdzel, secretary Jennifer Crandall and Brian Booher.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The town’s Task Force on Climate Emergency met on Monday with scientists from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland to discuss an upcoming community resilience training program and to hear more about what a vulnerability assessment for the town could look like.

GMRI researchers Hannah Baranes and Steph Sun joined the task force meeting over Zoom.