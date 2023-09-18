Environment

Eden Star

The Eden Star, owned by Acadian Boat Tours, ran aground near Bar Harbor’s College of the Atlantic after its mooring came loose in the rough weather over the weekend.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF EARL BRECHLIN

BAR HARBOR — The Eden Star, a tour boat operated by Acadian Boat Tours, ran aground during Saturday’s storm.

Rough seas washed the Eden Star onto the shore near Bar Harbor’s College of the Atlantic after the boat became detached from its mooring. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard responded.