BAR HARBOR — The Eden Star, a tour boat operated by Acadian Boat Tours, ran aground during Saturday’s storm.
Rough seas washed the Eden Star onto the shore near Bar Harbor’s College of the Atlantic after the boat became detached from its mooring. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard responded.
“Responders from Maine Department of Environmental Protection were on scene at the incident location to assess the situation and determine the level of pollution risk,” read a statement from Maine DEP Deputy Director and Director of Communications David Madore. “The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment in Belfast, Maine, was also helping coordinate pollution mitigation and salvage efforts.”
The need for pollution risk assessment and mitigation is due to the fuel spill that occurred when the boat struck the shore. The impact of the Eden Star crashing onto the rocky shoreline punctured the hull of the boat as well as its fuel tank, which began leaking diesel fuel.
An estimated 1,800 gallons of diesel leaked from the vessel, but an assessment by the authorities involved in the cleanup did not find that large amounts of fuel were visible in nearby waters.
“The U.S. Coast Guard conducted boat patrol of surrounding waters and overflight and no visible sheening was observed. Sunday, DEP staff returned to the site to conduct a visual inspection along the shore,” continued Madore’s statement. “Cleanup efforts have finished, barring the discovery of any new areas on the shore in the proximity of the affected region.”
According to a fact sheet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hazardous Materials Response and Assessment Division, diesel fuel spreads into a thin film when spilled on water. Unlike other oils, diesel is thin and light, and is usually quickly washed away and dispersed into water.
Diesel fuel does pose a risk to local wildlife, as it is toxic, but according to NOAA, diesel is usually diluted so quickly in moving water that animals are not harmed by its presence.
"In terms of toxicity to water-column organisms, diesel is considered to be one of the most acutely toxic oil types. Fish, invertebrates and seaweed that come in direct contact with a diesel spill may be killed,” read the NOAA fact sheet. “However, small spills in open water are so rapidly diluted that fish kills have never been reported. Fish kills have been reported for small spills in confined, shallow water.”
“Over 90 percent of the diesel in a small spill incident into the marine environment is either evaporated or naturally dispersed into the water column in time frames of a couple of hours to a couple of days."
Acadian Boat Tours declined to comment on the situation.