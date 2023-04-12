Johannah Blackman (left) and Brianna Cunliffe of A Climate to Thrive speak to Tremont residents about the town’s Community Resilience Plan during a listening session at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library March 29.
TREMONT — Members of A Climate to Thrive held a listening session with Tremont residents at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library to hear public input on Tremont’s Community Resilience Plan. Residents voiced concerns and gave potential solutions to threats that climate change is currently posing, or could potentially pose, to the town.
The Community Resilience Plan began when Tremont passed a climate resolution in 2021. A proposal was then approved in the summer of 2022 to work with ACTT to formulate the plan, which is being paid for with grant funding. ACTT has already worked with the towns of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert on resilience plans of their own.
ACTT Executive Director Johannah Blackman began the March 29 discussion with a presentation of the reasons for the plan and what it would focus on. Primarily, the goal of the plan is to help Tremont prepare for and adjust to changes related to climate change, help the town transition with energy changes in an economically sustainable way, and make sure that the needs and priorities of residents both present and future are met.
“With the planning process, we have this opportunity to develop a plan that will be shaped by the needs and priorities of the community,” Blackman said. “That’s why we’re here tonight.”
Residents responded to a series of prompts prepared by ACTT about what aspects of the town and community were most vulnerable to climate change. They also discussed what aspects of their community made the town stronger, and what a more resilient community might look like.
When it came to vulnerability concerns, many residents felt that rising and warming seas could potentially pose a threat to Tremont. The effects of rising seas on roads and infrastructure sparked future accessibility concerns, and warming waters could pose problems in the fishing industry, which would affect the livelihoods of many in town.
For strengths in the community, residents felt that the fishing industry was the backbone of the town that must be preserved. Small businesses were also mentioned as a strength, and many residents expressed a desire to have more businesses in town that would allow residents to work in their community.
When asked what a resilient community would look like, several residents brought up the issues of food security and the importance of keeping families on the island full time. Food security was a concern to many as little food is produced on Mount Desert Island outside of the fishing industry, and the issue of families moving out of town and vacationers moving in made many residents apprehensive about the future character of Tremont.
After hearing concerns from residents, ACTT’s Brianna Cunliffe showed residents a digital mapping tool that shows sea level predictions to help them visualize which parts of Tremont and the rest of the island are at risk of being affected by rising sea levels, and when.
“It looks at and pulls out certain roads and addresses that at this level of sea level rise would be inundated and potentially not accessible by emergency services, which when we think about a resilient community, right, being able to reach our neighbors who are in need is a critical part of that,” said Cunliffe.
At the end of the session, attendees had the opportunity to discuss their chief concerns with their neighbors and to write them down as part of a brainstorming session. Residents made notes and placed them on posters set up around the room for the categories of infrastructure, economics, quality of life and community connections, at-risk neighbors and opportunities.
Infrastructure suggestions included raised bridges, riprapping and improvement for flood-prone areas. Locally produced food, affordable housing and diversification within the fishing industry were some of the suggestions made for economic development. Suggestions for opportunities that could be seized through the resilience planning process included electrical grid improvements and looking into tidal power.
For added accessibility to the Community Resilience Plan, Cunliffe will continue to hold listening sessions at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library every second Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. until the Community Resilience Plan is fully drafted.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.