ACTT listening session 2023

Johannah Blackman (left) and Brianna Cunliffe of A Climate to Thrive speak to Tremont residents about the town’s Community Resilience Plan during a listening session at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library March 29.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

TREMONT — Members of A Climate to Thrive held a listening session with Tremont residents at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library to hear public input on Tremont’s Community Resilience Plan. Residents voiced concerns and gave potential solutions to threats that climate change is currently posing, or could potentially pose, to the town.

The Community Resilience Plan began when Tremont passed a climate resolution in 2021. A proposal was then approved in the summer of 2022 to work with ACTT to formulate the plan, which is being paid for with grant funding. ACTT has already worked with the towns of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert on resilience plans of their own.

