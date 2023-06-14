ELLSWORTH — The Municipal Review Committee, which oversees the solid waste needs of 115 Maine communities and now owns the municipal waste and recycling facility in Hampden that closed operations in 2020, is close to signing an agreement that would assign 90 percent ownership of the plant to Innovative Resource Recovery (Innovate), a company formed for this specific purpose by global investment company White Oak.
But first, the board will extend the period of exclusivity with Innovate through June 28, President Karen Fussell said at a June 9 meeting mostly held in executive session to discuss the sale, with Innovate representatives in attendance. (Executive sessions are closed to the public because of personal or financial information discussed.)
“Things are definitely moving forward,” Fussell said. “Innovate has been a terrific partner, a very strong partner, definitely the best prospect we’ve seen for success for this plant, and we’re enthusiastic about the prospective partnership.”
Innovate is the third potential buyer for the plant since Coastal Resources of Maine closed the plant in 2021 when it could not secure investor funding to keep the plant running. Two months later, the plant was placed into receivership by its bondholder trustees. The Municipal Review Committee purchased the facility in 2022 for $1.5 million and renamed it Municipal Waste Solutions.
Extending the period of exclusivity with Innovate allows the MRC board to complete its review of and finalize legal documents and hold a town hall meeting before any potential purchase closing date, which would occur on or before June 28, Fussell said.
“We feel like we’re getting close to where we need to be to consummate this arrangement,” she concluded.
Innovate paid MRC $350,000 in a nonrefundable deposit when it entered into the exclusivity agreement.
The town hall is tentatively scheduled for June 21, but the date will be finalized at a June 15 board meeting that will also be mainly held in executive session. The scope and specific details of the proposed transaction will be provided to MRC’s 115 member towns before the town hall is held, Fussell noted.