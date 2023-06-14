News

ELLSWORTH — The Municipal Review Committee, which oversees the solid waste needs of 115 Maine communities and now owns the municipal waste and recycling facility in Hampden that closed operations in 2020, is close to signing an agreement that would assign 90 percent ownership of the plant to Innovative Resource Recovery (Innovate), a company formed for this specific purpose by global investment company White Oak.

But first, the board will extend the period of exclusivity with Innovate through June 28, President Karen Fussell said at a June 9 meeting mostly held in executive session to discuss the sale, with Innovate representatives in attendance. (Executive sessions are closed to the public because of personal or financial information discussed.)