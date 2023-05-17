MOUNT DESERT — Four years after work began on the Main Street improvement project in Northeast Harbor and a year and a half after the original target completion date, the end is in sight.
A change order approved by the Select Board Monday night, the tenth since the project began, will move the final expected completion date from May 26 to June 9. That two-week extension will be used to pave the entry to Old Firehouse Lane from Main Street and the front edge of the Main Street Variety property.
“This area has had significant stormwater drainage issues for many years,” Public Works Director Brian Henkel said in a memo to the Select Board. “Now that the final paving of Main Street has been completed, Public Works, the project engineer and the contractor agree that an addition to the paved area can dramatically improve the way in which stormwater is directed to flow into the nearby storm drains.”
The change order also calls for buying granite pavers to create a picnic table patio in front of the Great Harbor Maritime Museum. A previous change order, approved last month, proposed using pavers that had been purchased for a “pop-up park” at 123 Main St., which has since been eliminated from the plans.
“Upon review of the [museum] site and the existing patio area that includes granite pavers, Public Works is now proposing to purchase pavers that match the existing patio area to maintain visual continuity,” Henkel said.
These latest changes add $12,495 to the cost of the Main Street project, bringing the total to just over $2.34 million.
At the May 2018 town meeting, voters authorized borrowing up to $3.96 million for the Main Street project. But various changes since then have reduced the cost by more than $1.5 million. So, even though some change orders, including the latest one, have added $142,150 to the cost of the project, the total is still well under the amount that voters authorized borrowing and spending.
Work on the Main Street project began in the spring of 2019 before pausing for the summer tourist season. The project was expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. But there have been a number of delays. The longest one came about as the town encountered obstacles in trying to secure 35 easements from 26 property owners so that power lines could be buried underground on the west side of Main Street. That and other delays extended the life of the project by about 18 months.
Because it has been so long since voter approval and between the start of work and the soon-to-be end of the project, some might have forgotten that the purpose was to improve “the appearance, functionality and vitality of the Main Street area.”
