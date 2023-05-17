News

MOUNT DESERT — Four years after work began on the Main Street improvement project in Northeast Harbor and a year and a half after the original target completion date, the end is in sight.

A change order approved by the Select Board Monday night, the tenth since the project began, will move the final expected completion date from May 26 to June 9. That two-week extension will be used to pave the entry to Old Firehouse Lane from Main Street and the front edge of the Main Street Variety property.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you