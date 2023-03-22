Education

Linda Lunt and Jackie Davidson

Linda Lunt (left) and Jackie Davidson.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

BAR HARBOR — Support, advocate and connect are three words that drive Linda’s Resource Locker at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.

“As a resource specialist, what I do here is I help,” said Linda Lunt, a licensed social worker and the mastermind behind Linda’s Resource Locker. “We help anybody, anybody at all that wants help.”

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you