BAR HARBOR — Support, advocate and connect are three words that drive Linda’s Resource Locker at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.
“As a resource specialist, what I do here is I help,” said Linda Lunt, a licensed social worker and the mastermind behind Linda’s Resource Locker. “We help anybody, anybody at all that wants help.”
Linda’s Resource Locker began in November 2022 after Lunt retired from MAS Community Health in Bangor. YWCA Director Jackie Davidson collaborated with Lunt to kickstart the program.
Davidson also helped to start the Benni Fund, a program in memory of Benni McMullen, who served as the YWCA’s executive director for 39 years. The fund offers financial support to single mothers living in Hancock County, eastern Washington County and western Waldo County.
“When we created the Benni fund in 2020, I began to realize that the need was phenomenal,” said Davidson. “I didn’t think it would be. We live on an island with, you know, a million resources.”
Davidson and Lunt realized the problem was not with a lack of resources but with difficulty accessing those resources.
“I know what resources are out there,” said Lunt. She has made it her duty to help those in need understand, access and use lifesaving resources that are often bogged down in red tape.
Linda’s Resource Locker takes the form of both public information and one-on-one sessions, and acts as a bridge between citizens in need and organizations that want to help.
“We don’t need to duplicate what other people are doing,” said Davidson. “We have a special niche and we would like to be able to reach out.”
Lunt and Davidson are dedicated to limiting barriers to access. “You don’t need to have MaineCare to come here,” said Lunt. “You can make 100K a year and we will still help you. We don’t serve just women or children – everybody is welcome and everyone is equal.”
Lunt hosts an informational presentation once a month on a different resource or topic. So far, she has presented on funding sources for individuals and families struggling financially, transportation resources and services for children with special needs.
The presentations are hosted at the YWCA on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and are also on Zoom and recorded for later viewing. Lunt has sent recordings to schools that are interested in helping students and families, to doctors and counselors at the hospital, to parents, and to her own clients.
Lunt recently gave a presentation on the Shaw Fund for Mariners’ Children, a private foundation that offers financial support and referrals to fishing families in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
“I know that this is a big resource around here because so many people work on the water,” Lunt said.
Lunt is available for individual appointments that can include anything from helping someone fill out a form to creating a step-by-step plan for applying for funding. Once someone has met with Lunt, she makes sure to follow up and to stay connected by email. She is always willing to answer questions.
In an email to the Islander, Lunt said, “There is no cost, no insurances are billed, all income levels are eligible, there are no contracts for ongoing service, and you don’t have to have any qualifying conditions to apply, such as a mental or physical illness.”
