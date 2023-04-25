Education

MDI YMCA preschool

Emily Miller, director of youth development programming and child care director at Mount Desert Island YMCA sits with two preschoolers in front of the entrance to what will be the new Chickadee Preschool space.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is undertaking a $60,000 renovation project to repurpose an unused room into a new space for the YMCA Chickadee Preschool program. The project began in March and is expected to be completed in early May.

The new preschool area is being constructed on the ground floor of the Y next to the lobby and front desk. The much larger space will allow the program to expand its numbers.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you