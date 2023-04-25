Emily Miller, director of youth development programming and child care director at Mount Desert Island YMCA sits with two preschoolers in front of the entrance to what will be the new Chickadee Preschool space.
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is undertaking a $60,000 renovation project to repurpose an unused room into a new space for the YMCA Chickadee Preschool program. The project began in March and is expected to be completed in early May.
The new preschool area is being constructed on the ground floor of the Y next to the lobby and front desk. The much larger space will allow the program to expand its numbers.
“We currently have nine kids in our preschool, and this will accommodate as many as 20,” said Chief Executive Officer Ann Tikkanen.
Preschool programs are currently held on the second floor of the building, but Y staff felt that space is better suited for something else.
“Repurposing the space, because it was, if you will, underused space,” Tikkanen said of the room that will be the new preschool area. “So now what we're doing is making better use of the first-floor space, and then opportunistically thinking about how better to use the second-floor large room space.”
The second-floor area is a large room with an attached kitchen and a removable partition dividing the space in half. Tikkanen plans to use that space for activities such as group exercise classes, after-school programs and nutrition education.
“Once we move the preschoolers downstairs, this will allow us to open up again for multiple variations of exercise, including the after-school program,” said Tikkanen. “And then we hope the next project is to renovate the kitchen. We want to do a bit of an educational kitchen.”
Tikkanen also felt that having the preschoolers on the ground floor is beneficial. Being close to the entrance will give the kids easy access to the Y’s pool, ballfields and playground. They are also moving into a space that is built for their needs – its own bathroom, an area for painting and crafts, a reading corner and room for other activities.
The Y puts a lot of value on its early childhood programs, and this project was a priority for the organization as many families depend on the Y for preschool and child care. Funding for the project came from donors, trustees and board members, as well as from the annual campaign.
Trustees of the Y have also been busy working on getting funding for another early childhood program, in place since January, that allows any child who is 5 years old, or who will turn 5 in 2023, and who are residents of MDI or Trenton, to learn to swim for free whether their families are members of the Y or not. So far, 32 children have participated, and the Y is in the process of fundraising to endow the program so that it may continue.
“Once we have all of the endowment funding in place, it will go on forever,” Tikkanen said.
