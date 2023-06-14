Education

BAR HARBOR — Residents voted to fund the construction of a new school to replace the Conners Emerson School by a whopping two-to-one margin of 1,005-502 on Tuesday.

The bond request of up to $58 million would fund the construction of a new school building over the course of 24-30 months.

