BAR HARBOR — Residents voted to fund the construction of a new school to replace the Conners Emerson School by a whopping two-to-one margin of 1,005-502 on Tuesday.
The bond request of up to $58 million would fund the construction of a new school building over the course of 24-30 months.
The bond will take an estimated 25 years to be paid off, beginning in 2024 and ending in 2049. With a 4 percent interest rate, if the town pays straight principal and interest from the start, the interest would come to $31.6 million and bring the total cost of the project to $90.1 million over the life of the bond.
The new school is meant to address several problems that are currently being dealt with by students and staff at CES.
One concern with the current school is the safety risk posed by two separate buildings that students must travel between. The new school would be one building and would be arranged so school administrators have a view of the entrances and exits from their offices.
Public parts of the school, such as the gym and cafeteria, would be in the front of the building and classrooms would be in the back for added security. The new school would also feature a courtyard enclosed by the building so students can enjoy a safe, outdoor learning space.
The new building will also address structural problems that the current buildings have. Classrooms are currently overcrowded and several faculty and staff members have resorted to working in closets due to the lack of space. The current buildings are also in a state of disrepair, with water damage, leakage and air quality being chief concerns. Roofing and foundation problems have added to the list of concerns about the structural integrity of the buildings.
School System Superintendent Mike Zboray applauded the CES community, staff and board members for bringing these issues to the voters and helping those outside the school community to see the importance of a new school.
“The really neat thing about the work that the folks at CES did was they reached out to other members of the community to help get the message out the importance of the new school,” Zboray said. “It really was a group effort to elevate the needs of the school. I’m really proud of the work that they did and super proud to work in a community of folks who really see the importance of education.”
Now that the bond has been passed, the School Committee can begin working with the architecture firm overseeing the project.
“We are going to meet with the folks at Harriman [Architecture and Design] and talk about what are our next steps and the things we’re going to be working on are,” said Zboray. “I’m excited and can’t wait to continue work on refining the building plan and begin fundraising efforts in earnest.”
The project already has a fundraising committee that has been working with local businesses and banks to try and raise funds to lessen the financial burden on taxpayers. Several potential donors expressed support for the project and interest in donating to it, but they all refrained from contributing until the bond was passed by voters. Now that the bond has passed, those fundraising efforts will resume.
Work will also need to be done on the design of the new school to ensure that all the construction documents are in proper order.
“Construction documents are being developed for the building project and hopefully the bid process begins in May 2024,” Zboray said. “We’re looking at a completion date of July 2026.”