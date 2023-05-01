NORTH HAVEN — One of Maine’s three unbridged island high schools is once again seeking 9- through 12-grade magnet students for the 2023-2024 school year.
North Haven Community School oﬀers unique opportunities for hands-on learning and rigorous academics. As part of its academic program, students can participate in coastal and mainland expeditions, personalized research investigations, boat-building, visual and performing arts classes and extracurriculars, maker-space explorations, work studies and the Eastern Maine Skippers Program. Students can also join a variety of varsity sports, including cross-country, rowing, basketball, track and ﬁeld, and e-sports, and soccer, baseball and softball through neighboring island Vinalhaven’s program.
According to program coordinator Kim Rosenbaum, the school beneﬁts from community support and engagement with its programs.
“The entire island is viewed as an extension of the school campus,” she said. “Island residents are frequently brought in as guest teachers working directly with students on projects, from building toboggans made from trees harvested on the island – which they later raced in the Toboggan Nationals – to teaching about island aquaculture, ﬁshing and farming.”
Students also visit local boatyards, aquaculture operations and other small businesses where they engage with island resources directly.
Oﬀshore year students will be housed together with a dorm parent in a home in North Haven village 2 miles from the campus. A variety of programming options and social activities will be oﬀered for students to engage informally with their classmates and the wider community. Tuition for the residential program is comparable to the state tuition amount, and includes room, board, meals and snacks. Scholarships are available, and students will receive free ferry tickets for trips to and from the mainland.
Magnet student Irene Prescott, who graduated in 2021 after matriculating at North Haven Community School for four years, credits the program with her post-secondary success. “Attending North Haven made me realize how important it is to ﬁnd the balance between school and trying new experiences. In college, I’m thriving in my classes, working and making new friends and I owe it all to my high school experience.”