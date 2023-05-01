Education

North Haven Community School

Offshore Year students at North Haven Community School study shifts in climate and society.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTH HAVEN COMMUNITY SCHOOL

NORTH HAVEN — One of Maine’s three unbridged island high schools is once again seeking 9- through 12-grade magnet students for the 2023-2024 school year.

North Haven Community School oﬀers unique opportunities for hands-on learning and rigorous academics. As part of its academic program, students can participate in coastal and mainland expeditions, personalized research investigations, boat-building, visual and performing arts classes and extracurriculars, maker-space explorations, work studies and the Eastern Maine Skippers Program. Students can also join a variety of varsity sports, including cross-country, rowing, basketball, track and ﬁeld, and e-sports, and soccer, baseball and softball through neighboring island Vinalhaven’s program.