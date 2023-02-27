Education

Tonya Prentice

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TONYA PRENTICE

TREMONT — Tonya Prentice, a middle school science teacher at Tremont Consolidated School, will be a featured presenter at the annual S-T-R-E-T-C-H Your Teaching Workshop to be held on Saturday, March 18, at University of Maine’s Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

According to Prentice, her presentation, called “Marsh Mystery,” will outline her interactive project in which students collected “meaningful data and use[d] citi-zen science opportunities to monitor native and invasive species … students in-vestigated the water quality of our local salt marsh by collecting, analyzing and interpreting data about biotic and abiotic factors that may impact the marsh. They investigated how climate change, coastal flooding, storms and sea-level rise affect our island’s coast and communities. This included how the stormwater runoff, climate change and sea level change are impacting the water quality, species diversity, and infrastructures in our area.”