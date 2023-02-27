TREMONT — Tonya Prentice, a middle school science teacher at Tremont Consolidated School, will be a featured presenter at the annual S-T-R-E-T-C-H Your Teaching Workshop to be held on Saturday, March 18, at University of Maine’s Hutchinson Center in Belfast.
According to Prentice, her presentation, called “Marsh Mystery,” will outline her interactive project in which students collected “meaningful data and use[d] citi-zen science opportunities to monitor native and invasive species … students in-vestigated the water quality of our local salt marsh by collecting, analyzing and interpreting data about biotic and abiotic factors that may impact the marsh. They investigated how climate change, coastal flooding, storms and sea-level rise affect our island’s coast and communities. This included how the stormwater runoff, climate change and sea level change are impacting the water quality, species diversity, and infrastructures in our area.”
Prentice is president of the Maine Science Teachers Association. She was one of only 10 teachers chosen to be in the National STEM Scholarship Program. She was the 2020 Oxford County Teacher of the Year and a 2016 recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in teaching mathematics and science.
The S-T-R-E-T-C-H Your Teaching Workshop is a low-cost, professional develop-ment program for all educators. Lunch is included with the registration fee and contact hours will be awarded.
This workshop is sponsored by the Maine State Organization of DKG (Delta Kap-pa Gamma). DKG is an international organization dedicated to providing profes-sional and personal development for teachers and supporting education world-wide.