Education

TREMONT — The Early Childhood team at Tremont Consolidated School is hosting an Early Childhood Festival from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29. The festival will feature a variety of activities for children aged 2-6.

This is the first time that TCS has hosted an event of this kind. It is part of an effort by the school to help young children, and their parents, make the transition into early childhood education. TCS is trying to start its own pre-K program, and events like this are a way for the school to interact with potential preschool students and their families.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you