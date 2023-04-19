TREMONT — The Early Childhood team at Tremont Consolidated School is hosting an Early Childhood Festival from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29. The festival will feature a variety of activities for children aged 2-6.
This is the first time that TCS has hosted an event of this kind. It is part of an effort by the school to help young children, and their parents, make the transition into early childhood education. TCS is trying to start its own pre-K program, and events like this are a way for the school to interact with potential preschool students and their families.
“We wanted to start building some low stakes experiences at school,” said TCS kindergarten teacher Ashley McCaslin, who is organizing the event. “When they come later on for screenings, they feel more at home in school.”
To help the kids feel comfortable in school, McCaslin wants to create a welcoming atmosphere with plenty of activities. At the festival, music and art activities will be available through partnerships with Barn Arts Collective and ArtWaves.
“Barn Arts Collective is right across the street from our school, and they provide different types of artist workshops,” McCaslin explained. “ArtWaves provides all different kinds of art workshops and art exploration at their studio in Town Hill.”
Barn Arts will lead piano workshops for children several times throughout the festival, allowing the kids to explore music. ArtWaves will offer artistic exploration activities. There will also be a sensory exploration area, and kids will get to make their own snacks under the guidance of the TCS kitchen staff.
Representatives from several organizations that are involved in early childhood education in some capacity will also be in attendance, including Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Child Development Services, Tremont Parent Teacher Organization and Head Start, an early childhood education program offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that is a potential partner of early childhood education in Tremont.
The festival is free, having been fully paid for through grant funding from the Tremont School Fund.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.