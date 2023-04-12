TREMONT — The Tremont Consolidated School’s Space Committee has signed a contract with Harriman Associates of Auburn to begin phase one of its school renovation project. This update was shared with school committee members at their March 7 meeting.
Phase one of the project will not include any construction but will be an opportunity for the committee to discuss options with the architects, including various paths for remodeling, addition or renovation projects that best meet the needs of the school and the town.
“We are very much just in the exploration process with them,” said Principal Jandrea True, after the meeting. “They’ll spend some time looking at what we have within our building.
“Our goal is to be able to come out of phase one with an understanding of what our options might be.”
Phase one will continue through the end of the school year into the summer. Phase two of the project will not begin until next fiscal year when funding will be made available. In the meantime, the school is looking into temporary classroom solutions.
The school’s current portable classroom cannot be used because it is over 1,000 square feet and does not contain fire sprinklers. Installing sprinklers into the portable classroom is too expensive, so the school has returned the one that it had and is looking into a smaller option that does not require a sprinkler hookup, True said.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.