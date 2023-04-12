Education

TREMONT — The Tremont Consolidated School’s Space Committee has signed a contract with Harriman Associates of Auburn to begin phase one of its school renovation project. This update was shared with school committee members at their March 7 meeting.

Phase one of the project will not include any construction but will be an opportunity for the committee to discuss options with the architects, including various paths for remodeling, addition or renovation projects that best meet the needs of the school and the town.

