TREMONT — The Tremont Consolidated School (TCS) has received $82,0207 in grant funding from the Maine Department of Education to put toward starting a pre-K program. This grant will be supplemented by the school’s pre-K funding from the town if the school budget is approved at the town meeting in May.
The grant was applied for early last fall. Although it was initially approved in December 2022 for a lesser amount, the grant was increased this February to a number that made starting a pre-K program a possibility.
“I think our original ask was for about $162,000,” said TCS Principal Jandrea True. “We later found out that we were approved for the grant but later found out that the allocation was lower. We were granted around $67,000.
“A few weeks ago, they said the allocation would go up – $82,000 is kind of the final number.”
TCS plans to use this grant, along with their pre-K funding that is included in the school’s budget, to hopefully implement the pre-K program by next school year.
Finding out how many students in Tremont would potentially be in attendance is currently the school’s primary focus. School staff is working to inform parents in Tremont of the program to gauge interest and to see what enrollment numbers would look like.
“We're doing a parent session on Thursday, March 23, just to be able to help families understand what we're aiming for with the pre-K program. We want to be able to sit down with any potential parents,” said True. “We're holding a pre-K screening on March 31.”
Enrollment numbers are important because based on how many students enroll, there could be even more funding available through the Head Start program. Head Start is a federally funded program that provides aid and resources to preschools. TCS has been working with the program through Downeast Community Partners.
“A pre-K program and model that comes with a lot of pretty tremendous benefits,” said True, describing a partnership with the Head Start program. “Professional development, supporting the program in general.”
Currently, pre-K students in Tremont are part of a shared preschool program with Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor. The program was implemented two years ago and has worked well for Tremont. But when grant funding became available, TCS didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to create their own.
“I can't say enough how grateful we are that they have supported our students,” True said of Pemetic. “We wanted to take advantage of that funding. We want to be able to serve all of the kids and that's hard to do with a shared program.”
This year, Tremont has seven preschoolers in the shared program with Pemetic Elementary, and True said that there would likely be more than just those seven joining a Tremont pre-K program next fall.
True said that the new pre-K is not yet set in stone, and that there are still some things to work out before implementing it. One of these is space, which is already limited at TCS. While plans are in the works for a renovation or addition to the school to solve this problem, an interim solution must be figured out in the meantime.
Receiving the DOE grant was a big step toward a pre-K program at TCS, and True has confidence in the ability of the school and its staff to make it happen. Details on funding and resources will become more solidified once it can be determined whether the program will be eligible for Head Start funding.
“We have some great early childhood education teachers,” True said. “Our goal is to bring a program to Tremont. There are still a lot of moving parts.”
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.