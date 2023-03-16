Education

TREMONT — The Tremont Consolidated School (TCS) has received $82,0207 in grant funding from the Maine Department of Education to put toward starting a pre-K program. This grant will be supplemented by the school’s pre-K funding from the town if the school budget is approved at the town meeting in May.

The grant was applied for early last fall. Although it was initially approved in December 2022 for a lesser amount, the grant was increased this February to a number that made starting a pre-K program a possibility.

