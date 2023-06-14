Education

TREMONT — Tremont Consolidated School is moving forward with its pre-K program and has hired a full-time teacher for it.

Around a dozen students have enrolled in the program. Katie Walker, a longtime ed tech and substitute for the school, has been hired as the program’s lead teacher.

