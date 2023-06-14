TREMONT — Tremont Consolidated School is moving forward with its pre-K program and has hired a full-time teacher for it.
Around a dozen students have enrolled in the program. Katie Walker, a longtime ed tech and substitute for the school, has been hired as the program’s lead teacher.
“I feel very excited and honored to be able to partake in this journey here at Tremont,” Walker said. “This has always been a dream of mine, to work with little kids, and it’s finally coming true.”
Walker, who grew up in Somesville, attended the University of Maine at Farmington and received dual certification for kindergarten through third grade and first- to fifth-grade education. She will be joined in the pre-K classroom by a full-time ed tech.
Principal Jandrea True spoke highly of Walker. “She is magic – any grade level, any area we have put her, we know it is going to go well.”
This past school year, pre-K students in Tremont were part of a shared preschool program with Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor. That program was started two years ago and has worked well for Tremont.
But when grant funding became available, TCS didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to create its own program. The school has spent multiple months preparing and hosted an early-childhood festival in April to introduce community members to the idea.
“We saw that there was a need for a while,” said True, on the reason TCS started the program. “We knew that the state was moving in the direction of more public pre-Ks. And we’ve just continued to watch the trajectory of student needs increase. And I guess looking at the big picture and long term, there’s evidence that the earlier the intervention, the greater the impact.”
The pre-K program will be funded by a grant from the Maine Department of Education. This grant will be supplemented by the school’s pre-K funding from the town. When the school applied for the grant last fall, they asked for $162,000. After multiple changes, they have officially been awarded $123,000.
True said that much that money will go toward one-time startup costs, so the amount needed to sustain the program won’t be as great.
The largest obstacle in the planning process has been space for the pre-K classroom. The school acquired a portable classroom in the fall of 2022, but it was unable to use it due to its lack of an adequate sprinkler system.
“Now we’re working with another company and again with the Fire Marshal’s Office,” said True. “But anytime you’re working with offices like this, it is a process, and it will take some time.”
For now, True said the school will have to be creative by using the spaces that already exist, such as the library and the cafeteria.
