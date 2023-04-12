Education

MOUNT DESERT — A $32,600 study of the facility improvements that are needed at Mount Desert Elementary School was authorized by the school committee last week.

The contract for the study is with Portland architect Stephen Blatt. He, in turn, will engage consulting engineers and others to evaluate the building’s structural soundness and the condition of mechanical, electrical and other systems. All the consultants are based in the greater Portland area.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you