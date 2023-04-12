MOUNT DESERT — A $32,600 study of the facility improvements that are needed at Mount Desert Elementary School was authorized by the school committee last week.
The contract for the study is with Portland architect Stephen Blatt. He, in turn, will engage consulting engineers and others to evaluate the building’s structural soundness and the condition of mechanical, electrical and other systems. All the consultants are based in the greater Portland area.
The contract calls for Blatt and his associates “to determine the adequacy of existing facilities to support projected enrollment.”
He also is to consult with Principal Gloria Delsandro, Superintendent Mike Zboray and others “to review the existing educational program and modifications to the program which may be contemplated” and determine “the extent to which the existing facility and site can provide appropriate spaces to accommodate program requirements.”
Finally, the contract calls for the study participants to “consider opportunities for facility and/or site modifications and/or reconfiguration in order to more efficiently accommodate both enrollment and program provisions.”
There currently is uncertainty over exactly how Mount Desert Elementary School and other schools in the district will be used in the future.
Each of the individual school committees in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System has signed onto a notice of intent to form a Regional School Unit (RSU) to replace the current organizational structure. That likely would involve a change in which schools are used to serve which grades of students.
The special committee of the school system board that recommended forming an RSU has presented four possible school configurations. In one of those options, all Mount Desert students in grades pre-K through five would go to Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor and all students in grades six through eight in Mount Desert, Bar Harbor and the Cranberry Isles would go to middle school in what is now Mount Desert Elementary. The projected enrollment would be 165.
But in another possible school configuration, there would be a single middle school in the district, for grades six through eight, and seven elementary schools for grades pre-K through five. In that scenario, Mount Desert Elementary would have a projected enrollment of 86 students.
In another option, there would be a single, district-wide middle school for grades seven and eight. Mount Desert Elementary would have a projected pre-K through grade six enrollment of 99.
But Mount Desert School Committee Chair Brian Henkel said that regardless of how Mount Desert Elementary might be used in future years, it still needs significant updates and improvements.
“The last time we had any kind of a bond issue was in 2002, and we have now made the final payment on that debt service,” Henkel said. “In that amount of time, there are basic maintenance needs and care of the building that have come up that need to be taken care of. Some of it is insulation in the walls; some of it is windows that are pretty leaky, that have aged out. There are a fair number of things we are looking at.”
Henkel said school committee members are giving priority to work that they know needs to be done now ahead of any changes that might need to be made to accommodate different uses of the building in the future.
“When we get to the later phases of development of the project, then we hopefully will have more information [about future uses] and can make those decisions at that point,” he said. “We are not binding ourselves to anything that would be problematic if the purpose of the building changes.”
