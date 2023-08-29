BAR HARBOR — Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin has given the green light to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System to form a Reorganization Planning Committee to develop a detailed proposal for restructuring the school system.
The committee must have representation from throughout the school district.
“The first step will be meeting with the various select boards and town council to pick members of the Reorganization Planning Committee,” Superintendent Mike Zboray said. “We are looking at 18 to 20 members at most. Otherwise, it becomes unmanageable.”
But keeping the number of committee members low could be a challenge. State guidelines say the committee should include representation from the schools to be included in the restructured school district, as well as from the towns involved and members of the general public.
The Reorganization Planning Committee won’t be starting from scratch. A special committee of school leaders, assisted by former Superintendent Rob Liebow, worked last year to develop the basic structure of a newly formed school system. The committee proposed creating a Regional School Unit (RSU) in which all the schools in the district would be governed by one school board elected by voters in the four MDI towns, Trenton, Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro and Swan’s Island
The reorganization proposal also states that the school district would have “one budget that is shared equitably so that no matter in which community you live, the value of your property means that you pay the same amount toward education voted on at an annual regional budget meeting.”
All teachers and support staff would be employed by the district rather than by their individual schools “to better support the needs of staff professionally, economically and educationally.”
According to the proposed school system overhaul, it would provide “stronger, better coordinated curriculum experiences across schools; more efficiently designed and delivered special education programming and services; greater access to extra- and co-curricular activities; and more opportunities for students to form successful peer groups and be grouped for teaching in a manner that best meets their needs.”
The proposed school reorganization plan offered four models for which grade levels in which towns would go to which schools.
The Reorganization Planning Committee will start with that but will have to choose or create the specific school system structure that committee members think makes the most sense.
“There will be public meetings in every community to get a sense of people’s feelings about the options we have already put out there to see if there is one that catches people’s interest,” Zboray said.
“I think that would be a thoughtful year-long process, so we wouldn’t have anything done until next fall.”
Residents of the current school district towns would then vote on whether to approve the Reorganization Planning Committee proposal for creating an RSU.