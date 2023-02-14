SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Pemetic Elementary School Board accepted a revised budget for the fiscal year 2023/2024 at its meeting on Feb. 8.
The draft budget totals $4,626,513 and will be voted on at the town meeting in May. The total budget amount to be raised through taxation is $4,061,262, a 10.61 percent increase from the 2022/2023 budgeted town appropriation of $3,686,753. The increase is due to new staff positions, salary increases and lower state subsidies.
Of the $4,626,513 total, $310,251 is accounted for by carryover, $5,000 by federal impact aid and $250,000 by state subsidy.
During the meeting, Mount Desert Island Regional School System Superintendent Mike Zboray explained that the state subsidy was lower than anticipated due to the inaccurate recording of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches. Even though Pemetic supplies free lunches to all students, the surveys on a family’s income are necessary for the state to collect data on the need for state subsidies. When the forms are not returned, the apparent need is considered to be lower, and the school receives less money from the state.
Increased staff expenditure in the budget includes a response to intervention (RTI) coordinator and a full-time music teacher. Those positions add $127,904 to the budget. During an earlier budget meeting, Pemetic Principal Christine Gray stressed the need for an RTI coordinator to help track student progress. “It is really important to intervene when kids are young to get them the help they need,” she said.
An RTI coordinator will also help to ease the burden on support staff and aid the transition from online, COVID-affected learning to traditional, in-person instruction.
Other increases in the budget include money for a full-time music teacher, increased predicted spending on electricity and a raise in the daily rate for substitute teachers. The substitute rate is currently $110 per day and is proposed to rise to $125 per day.
