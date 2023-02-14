Education

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Pemetic Elementary School Board accepted a revised budget for the fiscal year 2023/2024 at its meeting on Feb. 8.

The draft budget totals $4,626,513 and will be voted on at the town meeting in May. The total budget amount to be raised through taxation is $4,061,262, a 10.61 percent increase from the 2022/2023 budgeted town appropriation of $3,686,753. The increase is due to new staff positions, salary increases and lower state subsidies.

