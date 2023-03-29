Education

BAR HARBOR — Registered voters in the four Mount Desert Island towns will have an opportunity to vote on next year’s MDI High School budget at a meeting at the school on April 5 at 6 p.m.

The $13.5 million budget, which the high school board adopted Feb. 13, is 6.43 percent higher than the budget for the current fiscal year. Salaries for teachers, staff and administrators total $7 million, which is just over half of the entire budget.

