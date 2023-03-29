BAR HARBOR — Registered voters in the four Mount Desert Island towns will have an opportunity to vote on next year’s MDI High School budget at a meeting at the school on April 5 at 6 p.m.
The $13.5 million budget, which the high school board adopted Feb. 13, is 6.43 percent higher than the budget for the current fiscal year. Salaries for teachers, staff and administrators total $7 million, which is just over half of the entire budget.
It is anticipated that about 25 percent of the high school’s roughly 500 students will come from off-island towns, and those towns will pay a total of about $1.5 million in tuition.
But the majority of the high school’s funding is in the form of assessments to the four MDI towns, which jointly own the school. Next year’s assessments will total $10.4 million, an overall increase of 9.12 percent.
Assessments are based on a combination of high school enrollment and property valuation, with student enrollment accounting for one-third of each town’s assessment and a three-year average of property valuation accounting for two-thirds.
If the high school budget is approved April 5, Bar Harbor’s assessment next year will be $3.98 million; Mount Desert’s, $3.75 million; Southwest Harbor’s, $1.51 million; and Tremont’s, $1.3 million.
