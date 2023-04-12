BAR HARBOR — An updated policy on “Selection of Educational Materials” was presented to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board on Monday.
The update consists of a few minor revisions to the policy that was adopted in 2017. The school board will vote on the revised policy at a future meeting.
The policy states: “The directors of teaching and learning, in consultation with administrators and professional staff, are responsible for selecting appropriate educational materials, including instructional materials and library-media resources.”
The school system has one director of teaching and learning for kindergarten through sixth grade and another for grades seven through 12.
There are a number of criteria for the selection of educational materials. The updated policy says selected materials should, among other things, “enrich and support the curriculum; take into consideration the varied interests, abilities and maturity levels of the students served; foster respect and appreciation for cultural diversity and varied opinions; be accurate and current; and respect the constraints of the school’s budget.”
A student’s parent or guardian may, upon request, review any educational material that is used as part of the curriculum. The school board’s policy on the selection of educational materials addresses situations in which “a student, parent, staff or community member has a concern regarding particular materials, or requests removal of particular material from the curriculum or collection.”
If the person who has the concern isn’t satisfied after talking with the person who is providing the material in question, they will be referred to the school’s principal and asked to fill out a “Citizen’s Challenge to Educational Media” form.
The superintendent will then appoint a five-member committee made up of school personnel and one community member to consider the complaint and review the material in question. The policy on this states: “Committee members are expected to form opinions based on the material as a whole and not on passages or portions pulled out of context. The committee should generally be neutral toward viewpoints expressed in materials and shall ask the superintendent to consult legal counsel for advice concerning any questions involving freedom of speech or expression.”
The committee will provide a written report of its decision to the superintendent, who will inform the person who made the complaint of that decision. If the decision is not in the complainant’s favor, he or she may appeal to the school system board for a final ruling. The board will review the complaint and the committee report and may receive testimony from representatives of the various points of view.
According to the policy, the material in question “shall be reviewed objectively and in its full content; evaluated in terms of the needs and interests of students, school, curriculum and community; and considered in the light of differing opinions.”
