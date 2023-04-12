Education

BAR HARBOR — An updated policy on “Selection of Educational Materials” was presented to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board on Monday.

The update consists of a few minor revisions to the policy that was adopted in 2017. The school board will vote on the revised policy at a future meeting.

