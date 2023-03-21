Education

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Pemetic Elementary School has started a fundraiser to purchase a new sign that will help the school communicate with the community.

Currently, the school is using a plastic sign to get messages out to the public for such things as early release day reminders or the need for more substitute teachers. The Pemetic School Board has long been discussing replacing that system of temporary, manual signs with a permanent, electronic one.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you