SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Pemetic Elementary School has started a fundraiser to purchase a new sign that will help the school communicate with the community.
Currently, the school is using a plastic sign to get messages out to the public for such things as early release day reminders or the need for more substitute teachers. The Pemetic School Board has long been discussing replacing that system of temporary, manual signs with a permanent, electronic one.
"The purpose of the sign is so we can communicate what is happening at school with the community," said Pemetic Principal Christine Gray. “The sign will be a combination of what the bank has and what the fire department has. We want it to look like the rest of the signs in town.”
Over 40 local businesses donated prizes for a fundraising raffle, some of which are valued at over $350. Prizes include a three-month membership to Harbor House, a three-month family membership to the Mount Desert Island YMCA, two tickets for a morning sail on the Margaret Todd schooner, various spa treatments, a cribbage board and gift cards to local restaurants and stores.
Tickets for the raffle are sold by all Pemetic students and can also be purchased at the main office of the school. Ticket sales end Thursday, March 30. Drawings will be daily throughout April, with a different prize awarded each day.
