SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Pemetic Elementary School Board presented the school’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2024 to the Select Board on Jan. 11. The draft includes an 8.80 percent increase for new staff positions and raises.

Of the $324,508 increase, $273,010 will be raised through property taxes and the rest will come from reserves and capital investment programs.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

