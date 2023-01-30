Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has pledged a five-year commitment to support Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s partnership with Maine Outdoor School. The partnership has expanded to provide year-round, curriculum-based outdoor education for all 10 elementary schools in FBC’s eastern Hancock County service area, which includes Ella Lewis School in Steuben.
HANCOCK — Frenchman Bay Conservancy recently achieved its nature-based education fundraising goals for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Since 2020, FBC has been working with Maine Outdoor School to bring outdoor education programming to eastern Hancock County. In the 2022-2023 academic year, the partnership will provide twenty 75-minute sessions to all 10 public schools in FBC’s service region.
FBC and MOS will also provide each participating class two three-hour field trips to a FBC preserve. These partnerships offer eastern Hancock County students opportunities to learn and play outdoors, hopefully encouraging active lifestyles and appreciation for nature and conservation values.
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, one of the original sponsors of FBC’s pilot program with MOS, has pledged a five-year commitment of $25,000 to support the partnership.
“The nature-based education program aligns closely with the bank’s philanthropic focus on enhancing education and workforce development opportunities,” said BHBT Vice President and Director of Community Giving Jack Frost. “We are completely supportive of FBC’s partnership with Maine Outdoor School to provide outdoor learning opportunities for hundreds of fifth-grade students in our local elementary schools, and are confident that our philanthropic support to FBC will greatly benefit the community.”
FBC serves 12 towns and townships, including small coastal and inland communities between the Union River and the Frenchman Bay region. Of the roughly 2,500 students in the local school district (RSU 24), 61 percent are eligible for free or reduced lunch. According to FBC, instructors and parents in these local schools have requested support, especially as schools continue to deal with staffing shortages and budget restrictions.
“At the heart of our program is building strong relationships with teachers, administrators, students and families, in addition to our partner organizations,” says FBC Director of Development Thomasina DiBiase. “Our hope is that outdoor education will continue to grow as a value in our community, and we want to make sure the opportunity to participate is accessible to all students.”
Additional financial supporters of FBC’s partnership with MOS include Tegna Foundation, Mary Dexter Chafee Foundation, Onion Foundation and Morton-Kelly Charitable Trust.