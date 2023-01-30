Education

Ella Lewis

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has pledged a five-year commitment to support Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s partnership with Maine Outdoor School. The partnership has expanded to provide year-round, curriculum-based outdoor education for all 10 elementary schools in FBC’s eastern Hancock County service area, which includes Ella Lewis School in Steuben.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FBC

HANCOCK — Frenchman Bay Conservancy recently achieved its nature-based education fundraising goals for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Since 2020, FBC has been working with Maine Outdoor School to bring outdoor education programming to eastern Hancock County. In the 2022-2023 academic year, the partnership will provide twenty 75-minute sessions to all 10 public schools in FBC’s service region.