BAR HARBOR — The Oceanarium and Education Center will open for its first full season under new ownership on May 17 and will boast new exhibits, various colored lobsters and a large, state-of-the-art touch tank.
Formerly the Mount Desert Oceanarium, owned by Audrey and David Mills, the long-time island business went on the market in 2019 and was purchased in 2021 by Dick Post of Lexington MA, to be run as the Oceanarium and Education Center, a nonprofit organization with a focus on marine education.
“It allows us to kind of pursue the mission of education,” said executive director Jeff Cumming. “We're bringing in Maine public schools and so forth for programs here.”
Since the change in ownership, the facility has been under the care of Cumming and a dedicated staff who have worked to get the Oceanarium ready for visitors again.
“Last year, we were open for the month of October during the weekends, just as kind of like an open house to see the progress we've made, to get people in here and kind of be able to see what's been happening,” said aquarist Gideon Wallace
Wallace works with the aquatic animals on site, some of which were available for viewing during the brief opening last fall, and some of which are entirely new. All of the animals at the Oceanarium are local species, and are housed there to help visitors learn about the animals that they might encounter on Maine’s coast.
“We have a variety of exhibits, but all the animals found here are all from the Gulf of Maine, so we really want to make a point of focusing just on the Gulf of Maine,” Wallace said.
There will be a lobster exhibit featuring three lobsters, each with a different colored shell. Tangerine is an orange lobster, Hobbes sports a calico shell, and Blueberry is an aptly named blue-shelled lobster. Blueberry’s name was chosen by local residents who participated in a naming contest that the Oceanarium held on social media that had over 6,000 responses, and is of particular interest to many community members.
“I have a lot of people that reach out and say you know, ‘can't wait to come and meet Blueberry,’” said operations and community relations manager Meghann Harris.
There will also be an intertidal exhibit, featuring fish, crabs, eels and an anemone that reside in that environment. For those looking for something out of the ordinary, the lumpfish exhibit shows off a unique species that uses a suction cup to anchor itself in place. The crab exhibits feature rock crabs, Jonah crabs, as well as the infamous and invasive green crab.
The Oceanarium will be adding a brand new salt marsh exhibit. This tank will feature the salt marsh environment on which the property sits, and will house the plant and animal species found within. It will even simulate tides for authenticity.
“We're going to lower the water level and raise it to simulate the tides for these animals,” Wallace said. “This tide environment that regularly dries up and has the water flow back.”
The Oceanarium’s touch tank is up and running, featuring species that visitors can touch and view closely. One section of the tank is an intertidal environment, which houses sea stars, anemones, sea cucumbers, sea urchins and hermit crabs. The other section of the tank has a smooth, sandy environment for scallops, snails and chain catsharks.
Some of the newest additions to the center will be arriving shortly after opening day, and will be ready for visitors to see in the early summer.
An exhibit featuring baby lobsters, which was a longtime favorite exhibit at the former Mount Desert Oceanarium, will be arriving in June. Another exhibit featuring moon and comb jellyfish will also be arriving in June. Jellyfish must be kept in specific tanks, which due to their unique rounded shape are hard to come by, but the Oceanarium was able to purchase one from the New England Aquarium in Boston with a grant received from the Witham Family Foundation.
Another new addition that will be unveiled for the first time is an on-site museum, which seeks to intertwine art with marine science. The museum will display pressed seaweed art, a sea glass exhibit, and an artistic interpretation of the effects of climate change on the sea. The largest exhibit in the museum will be the full skeleton of a young humpback whale named Piccolina.
The Oceanarium is ready for visitors, but there is still work on the grounds that the new owners, board, and staff hope to achieve over the next several years. They hope to make some updates to the walking trail that runs through the salt marsh, and to create a new purpose for the old outdoor seal tank, which is currently not in use.
“It’ll be several years just sort of rehabbing what we already have,” said Cumming. “There's a great base here that the Mills left for us to work on and tweak and adjust and improve.”
Hours at the Oceanarium will vary throughout the summer. Hours from opening day until June 21, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. From June 21 to Sept. 10 hours will be extended to seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will revert to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday from Sept. 13 to Oct. 29.