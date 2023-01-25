Education

BAR HARBOR — Preliminary building designs for a new Conners Emerson School were released at a Town Council meeting last week, with some council members left in disbelief over the estimated $67 million price tag.

Members of the Project Committee, including Harriman architectural firm principal Lisa Sawin, presented their recommendation of a new school build after hitting on the aging building’s poor conditions. Recently, a boiler has failed, walls and roofs continually leak, and the library is closed due to poor air quality from plant growth in between the walls.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you