NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Maine Seacoast Mission has launched a $1.8 million Mission Downeast Capital Campaign that will fund renovations and additions on the Mission’s Downeast Campus in Cherryfield. The 63-acre campus in Washington County features the Ed and Connie Greaves Education Center, the Weald Bethel Community Center and a food pantry and administrative building.
At the heart of the campaign is a renovation and expansion of the existing administrative building and food pantry, turning the space into the Downeast Engagement Center. This includes renovating the current administrative space and converting it into a welcome center, building a new food pantry with porch in the style of a rural Maine general store with increased storage area while adding a community space for healthy living programs. The existing food pantry will be converted into flexible storage and staging area for programs.
“Everywhere you go in Downeast Maine, you hear Mission stories: food in a time of need, a home repaired, a generation of EdGE students, thousands of scholarships, those signature Christmas presents wrapped in white paper and red string,” said Mission President John Zavodny. “Through our programs and people, we create belonging every day. And we believe that our Downeast campus, buildings and program areas should be just as welcoming, work just as hard and serve just as thoughtfully.”
Through the campaign, the aging ropes course at the Ed and Connie Greaves Education (EdGE) Center, which is used for leadership and skill building sessions with students, will be replaced. The new course will be a safer, more visible, and easier to maintain pole-based challenge course. An open pavilion that features gathering space and a playground next to the EdGE center will also be added.
Retreat cabins will also be built and placed near the Weald Bethel Community Center. This three-season housing opportunity will allow the Mission to serve as a true day-long and overnight retreat hub for partners, housing rehabilitation volunteers and youth.
The Mission provides a wide array of programming and support from its Cherryfield campus. In 2021, the Mission food pantry supported 2,033 people across 784 households each month and distributed over 63,000 pounds of food. Children from many of these families also benefit from EdGE youth development programs. EdGE provides over 1,900 hours of educational programming across seven schools and works with over 500 families.