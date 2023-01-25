Education

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Maine Seacoast Mission has launched a $1.8 million Mission Downeast Capital Campaign that will fund renovations and additions on the Mission’s Downeast Campus in Cherryfield. The 63-acre campus in Washington County features the Ed and Connie Greaves Education Center, the Weald Bethel Community Center and a food pantry and administrative building.

At the heart of the campaign is a renovation and expansion of the existing administrative building and food pantry, turning the space into the Downeast Engagement Center. This includes renovating the current administrative space and converting it into a welcome center, building a new food pantry with porch in the style of a rural Maine general store with increased storage area while adding a community space for healthy living programs. The existing food pantry will be converted into flexible storage and staging area for programs.