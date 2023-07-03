MOUNT DESERT — Gloria Delsandro, principal at Mount Desert Elementary School for the past seven years, will be teacher/principal for the Cranberry Isles schools this coming school year.
“Gloria decided to go back to her roots,” said Mike Zboray, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System.
He was referring to her 12 years as a teacher at the K-12 School on Vinalhaven, which, like the Cranberry Isles, is an unbridged island. She was also head of school there for two years.
Following her time on Vinalhaven and before going to Mount Desert Elementary, Delsandro was assistant principal at Connors Emerson School in Bar Harbor for two years.
Zboray said Katie Truesdale, who was the principal for the Cranberry Isles schools this past year, “has taken an opportunity she couldn't pass up in Colorado that is related to her Ph.D. in choice-based education.”
Truesdale also was principal at The Frenchboro School, but Delsandro won't be taking on that role.
“We might be supporting them [Frenchboro] through the district office, but we have an ad out for someone who might want to support them one day a week as principal,” Zboray said
The Frenchboro School had five students this past year. The Cranberry Isles school had seven students. That number was lower than in the past because Cranberry Isles students in grades six through eight can now go to Mount Desert Elementary, which ended this past school year with 152 students.
Students in kindergarten through grade five on the Cranberry Isles went to Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island for the past two years. They will go to Ashley Bryan School on Islesford for the next two.