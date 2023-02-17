Education

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Applications are now open for the 2023 Russell Libby Agricultural Scholar Awards. Each year, the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) awards three $1,500 scholarships, one in each of the following categories:

  • MOFGA Journeyperson program participant (past or present).
  • Maine high school senior planning to study sustainable or organic farming (with a preference for colleges in Maine).
  • Teacher, school or education center looking to support an agricultural related project in Maine, such as a campus garden, classroom project or a guest lecturer.