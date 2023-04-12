BAR HARBOR — A bill currently before the Legislature that would increase the minimum salary for public school teachers in Maine from $40,000 to $50,000 over the next five years likely would not affect any teachers in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System (MDIRSS).
The Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee held a public hearing on the bill last Thursday.
Currently, the salary for an entry-level teacher with only a bachelor’s degree in an MDIRSS school is $44,676. That will increase to $46,016 next year.
Those salary numbers were included in the three-year contract that the school system board negotiated with the teachers union in 2021. That contract gave teachers a 3.77 percent salary increase for 2021-2022, a 5.85 percent raise this year and a 6.39 percent raise next year. That is an aggregate salary increase of 16.01 percent over the three years of the contract, which runs through Aug. 31, 2024.
The bill to increase the minimum pay for teachers in Maine by $2,500 in each of the next four years was introduced by Sen. Teresa Pierce (D-Falmouth).
“Maine and the nation are facing a critical shortage in teachers, and specifically in Maine we have an unprecedented number of teachers leaving the profession,” Pierce said. “Current college-age and high school students are making decisions right now about what their careers might be. Enrollment in programs that lead to teacher certification was down 5.6 percent in fall 2022.”
Representatives from the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Education Association and the state Chamber of Commerce, as well as individual teachers and students, spoke or submitted written testimony in favor of Pierce’s bill.
Supporters argue that teachers need to be paid more if schools are to recruit and retain a talented K-12 educator workforce and prepare the next generation of Mainers for success. And they say that increasing the minimum salary would create pressure to raise teacher salaries across the board, benefiting more experienced teachers, as well as those early in their careers.
Two speakers at last week’s hearing testified against the bill.
Steven Bailey, executive director of the Maine School Management Association, said he was concerned about the cost to local school districts that would be forced to raise their starting salaries. And conservative activist Shawn McBreairty argued that decisions about educator salaries should be left up to local school boards.
The bill comes to the Legislature as the state faces a severe educator shortage that is likely to get worse before it gets better, as an increasing number of teachers retire or leave the profession and fewer new teachers enter the field.
On April 20 the Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee will hold a public hearing on another teachers’ salary bill, one that would raise minimum teacher pay by $2,500 a year for the next eight years, to $60,000 a year. That bill was introduced by Rep. Benjamin Collings (D-Portland) and is cosponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.