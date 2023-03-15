MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Elementary School students and teachers, local artists and community members have all come together to work on the Empty Bowls project.
A worldwide service program, Empty Bowls teaches children about building bowls, by hand and on a pottery wheel, in tandem with food insecurity education and advocacy.
Throughout February, students in grades four through eight worked with local artist Kaitlyn Miller to create their bowls. To fill those bowls, they will soon help to make soup in their school cafeteria and at Open Table MDI in Bar Harbor, where they will also volunteer.
The program will culminate in a community dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor. The student’s handmade bowls will be available for sale to be filled with the homemade soup.
Local artists Shannon Westphal, Gabby Niejadlik, Patty Kelleyl, Jenn McGee, Keri Kamura, Carol Shutt, Rocky Mann, Aaron Mitchell, Mike Duffy, Bonnie Chase and Amy Pollien have also created bowls that will be auctioned off at the dinner.
During the event, the elementary school students will provide musical entertainment.
“This is an opportunity for the students to make a huge, direct impact in our community for families in need,” said the school’s art teacher Shannon Westphal.
During this project, Westphal had the help of community volunteers and other teachers, such as Ben Macko, who taught students about food access and nutrition, both on MDI and around the world. Empty Bowls even played a role in math classes, where students researched food insecurity.
Four eighth-grade students involved with the program spoke to the Islander about their experience:
“A month ago, we first started doing presentations on food pantries and organizations on the island,” recounted Kate Vitan.
“With the start of Empty Bowls, we have learned a lot more about food insecurity,” Adele Barnum added.
Elli Hamor said, “I normally wouldn’t think about this, I guess, and this project has taught me that this is a lot closer than you think.
The students have been taking part in lessons that explain the rise of food prices and increased use of government-funded benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. “It kind of opens your eyes to places where there is more food insecurity but less food pantries and resources,” said Vitan.
“We have done hands-on work advocating in the community,” Raiche said.
“It is not just the eighth grade,” Vitan added. “All of the grades are working on it together. I would like it to be acknowledged that the other grades all helped too.”
All the students are looking forward to taking part in the community event.
“Helping the community feels really great,” Barnum said. “But it is also a lot of fun.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.