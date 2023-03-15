Education

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Elementary School students and teachers, local artists and community members have all come together to work on the Empty Bowls project.

A worldwide service program, Empty Bowls teaches children about building bowls, by hand and on a pottery wheel, in tandem with food insecurity education and advocacy.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

