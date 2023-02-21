BAR HARBOR — Next year’s $13.5 million budget for Mount Desert Island High School is 6.43 percent higher than the budget for the current fiscal year.
Salaries for teachers, staff and administrators total $7 million, which is just over half of the entire budget.
The high school board adopted the budget last week, and voters in the four MDI towns will be asked to approve it at the annual budget meeting on April 5.
To cover the majority of next year's budget, the assessment to the four MDI towns will total $10.4 million, an increase of 9.12 percent.
It is anticipated that about 25 percent of the high school’s roughly 500 students will come from off-island towns, and those towns will pay a total of about $1.5 million in tuition.
High school cost centers with the largest increases include technology support, up 19.82 percent to $522,797, special education up 11.37 percent to $2.3 million, facilities operation and maintenance up 10.99 percent.to $1.48 million, guidance up 32 percent to $534,550, transportation up 12.96 percent to $300,598 and school administration of 9.29 percent to $761,752.
On the revenue side of the budget, the high school is set to receive a state subsidy of $735,000, which is $35,000 more than had been expected. Other revenue sources include $1.5 million in transfers from reserves and $641,582 in carryover from previous years.
But the majority of the high school’s funding is in the form of assessments to the four MDI towns, which own the school. Assessments are based on a combination of high school enrollment and property valuation, with student enrollment accounting for one-third of each town's assessment and a three-year average of property valuation accounting for two-thirds.
Bar Harbor's assessment next year will be $3.98 million; Mount Desert’s, $3.75 million; Southwest Harbor’s, $1.51 million; and Tremont’s, $1.3 million.
Southwest Harbor will see a 14.43 percent increase in its assessment for the high school next year, with property taxes going up $33.43 for every $100,000 of valuation.
Tremont’s assessment will go up by 9.42 percent, with property owners seeing a $21.88 increase in their tax bills on $100,000 of valuation. Mount Desert’s assessment will rise by 8.22 percent, or $12.11.
Bar Harbor will have the smallest percentage increase in next year’s assessment, 7.61 percent. But property owners will pay an extra $13.19 on every $100,000 of valuation.
