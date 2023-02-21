Education

BAR HARBOR — Next year’s $13.5 million budget for Mount Desert Island High School is 6.43 percent higher than the budget for the current fiscal year.

Salaries for teachers, staff and administrators total $7 million, which is just over half of the entire budget.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you