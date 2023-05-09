Education

BAR HARBOR- MDI Drama is gearing up for two spring plays. The cast and stage crews have been working away, sharing auditorium space, rehearsing in any and every open classroom, and attending Saturday sessions to be ready for the big shows. Two cast members are double-booked and will perform in both plays.

The first, Eugène Ionesco's absurdist drama, "Exit the King," directed by Chris Dougherty will go on stage on Friday, May 12, at 7 pm, Saturday, May 13, at 1 pm, and Sunday, May 14, at 2 pm.

