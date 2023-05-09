BAR HARBOR- MDI Drama is gearing up for two spring plays. The cast and stage crews have been working away, sharing auditorium space, rehearsing in any and every open classroom, and attending Saturday sessions to be ready for the big shows. Two cast members are double-booked and will perform in both plays.
The first, Eugène Ionesco's absurdist drama, "Exit the King," directed by Chris Dougherty will go on stage on Friday, May 12, at 7 pm, Saturday, May 13, at 1 pm, and Sunday, May 14, at 2 pm.
The following weekend, performances of John Cariani's popular "Almost, Maine," directed by Mark Puglisi will be given on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7 pm, and Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm.
Tickets for both plays are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors and will be available at the door.
Ryder Haines, who is a senior at MDI has taken on a special role as apprentice director for Almost, Maine. Haines has directed multiple scenes in the vignette-style play. Haines is also the play's stage manager, and will be playing the Surgeon in Exit, the King.
"I asked Casey Rush, the director of theatre here, a year ago, if I could direct a play so it feels weird to be here," said Haines. "It feels like passing the torch as I am training new techs."
Despite his busy schedule, working two plays, Haines said he is going all out, "I just want to have fun with it and I think a lot of our cast are learning to do that too."
Exit the King is a comedic play that tells the story of King Berenger, a once all-powerful ruler whose kingdom is now in steep decline and who discovers he will die at the end of the show. Director Dougherty said that "this absurd situation is at once sad and funny as the fading ruler struggles to accept his fate, with the sometimes impatient guidance of his court."
The play features seniors Florian Smith as King Berenger the First, Ly Dillon as Queen Marguerite, Eva Crikelair as Queen Marie, Grace Curry as Juliette, and Ryder Haines as the Royal Bugler. Also in the cast are Ryder Haines as the Surgeon, and Graham Carter as the Guard. Carter will also appear in "Almost, Maine."
Almost, Maine is a collection of nine interconnected scenes that take place in the fictional town of Almost, Maine in "the County." The play explores the theme of love through a series of vignettes that feature different couples struggling with the complexities of romantic relationships. The cast challenges themselves with the complex issues of intimacy, commitment and vulnerability. Some actors appear in multiple different storylines, switching seamlessly between characters.
Actor Rex DeMuro who plays three characters, East, an unnamed man and Dave described one of his scenes, "acting wise it is easy, there are a lot of big emotions to show and feel."
Almost, Maine will feature actors, Rex DeMuro , Mia Eason, Graham Carter,Cecelia Blackett, Alison Burrill, Evangeline Meister, Bryce MacGregor, Ruby DeMuro, Owen Moses , Lolie Ellis, Cassie Carter, Adam Losquadro and Isabelle Peterson
Both Directors, Puglisi and Dougherty said they were proud of their cast and crews' hard work leading up to the performances. Both plays had rushed schedules with only a few weeks of rehearsals and the extra confusion of sharing facilities.
Prior experience, teamwork and a "the show must go on" attitude pulled both casts through.
"I consider myself fortunate to be working with a very talented group of people, some of whom I've worked with for as long as they've been in high school and some of whom I have known since they were in grade school, which is also the beauty of living here. Everyone steps up and goes beyond," said Dougherty.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.