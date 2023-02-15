BAR HARBOR — Details of the proposed reorganization of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, developed by a special committee of school leaders over the past six months, were unveiled at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Under the proposal, all the schools in the district would be governed by one school board of eight to 16 members elected by voters in the four MDI towns, Trenton, Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro and Swan’s Island.
The proposal also calls for repealing the act of the Legislature that created the consolidated MDI High School in the 1960s. Under that act, the high school is owned and operated by the four MDI towns, and property owners in those towns support it with their taxes. Other towns in the district, such as Trenton, and towns outside the district, such as Hancock, pay tuition for their students to attend the high school.
The reorganization proposal also states that the school district would have “one budget that is shared equitably so that no matter in which community you live, the value of your property means that you pay the same amount toward education voted on at an annual regional budget meeting.”
All teachers and support staff would be employed by the district rather than by their individual schools “to better support the needs of staff professionally, economically and educationally.”
According to the proposed school system overhaul, it would provide “stronger, better-coordinated curriculum experiences across schools; more efficiently designed and delivered special education programming and services; greater access to extra- and co-curricular activities; and more opportunities for students to form successful peer groups and be grouped for teaching in a manner that best meets their needs.”
The proposed school reorganization plan offers four models for which students in which towns would go to which schools.
Model 1
There would be a pre-K-5 school in Bar Harbor for students in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, one such elementary school in Tremont for Tremont and Southwest Harbor, and one each in Trenton, Cranberry Isles and Swan’s Island. Frenchboro would keep its K-8 school.
There would be two sixth- through eighth-grade middle schools in the district, one in Mount Desert for students in Mount Desert, Bar Harbor and Cranberry Isles, and one in Southwest Harbor for Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Trenton and Swan’s Island.
Model 2
In this model, there would be a pre-K-5 elementary school in each town in the district, and Frenchboro would keep its K-8 school. There would be one new middle school for grades six through eight.
Model 3
This model is the same as Model 2, except that each of the elementary schools would be pre-K-6. The new middle school would be for grades seven and eight.
Model 4
In this model there would be a single pre-K-5 school for every student in the district except for the outer islands. Cranberry Isles and Swan’s Island would each have a pre-K-5 school. Frenchboro would have a K-6 school.
There would be one new sixth- through eighth-grade middle school for the entire district except for Frenchboro, whose students would go to the new middle school starting in seventh grade.
Next steps
The school system reorganization proposal calls for the full school board to hold a workshop on it, and then for the individual school committees to vote to sign a notice of intent to form a Regional Planning Committee (RPC).
The RPC would consist of one board member, one municipal officer and one community member from each of the district towns. They would develop a detailed school system reorganization plan and hold community and stakeholder meetings about the plan. Then residents of each town would vote on the plan in a referendum.
The school board’s reorganization committee said in the introduction to its proposal that the purpose is to change the school system’s current structure “from a collection of individual schools into a coherent and more equitable model to better serve our students and educators.”
