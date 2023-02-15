Education

BAR HARBOR — Details of the proposed reorganization of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, developed by a special committee of school leaders over the past six months, were unveiled at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Under the proposal, all the schools in the district would be governed by one school board of eight to 16 members elected by voters in the four MDI towns, Trenton, Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro and Swan’s Island.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

