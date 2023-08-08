Education

MDI High School graduate Shakhnoza Mirzoyeva accepts her $10,000 scholarship from The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JAX

BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory has named Shakhnoza Mirzoyeva of Hancock as one of its three scholarship recipients for 2023.

The annual award provides $10,000 scholarships to high school students from underserved backgrounds in Maine, Connecticut and greater Sacramento, Calif., who will pursue a college degree and aspire to a career in biomedicine.