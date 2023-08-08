BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory has named Shakhnoza Mirzoyeva of Hancock as one of its three scholarship recipients for 2023.
The annual award provides $10,000 scholarships to high school students from underserved backgrounds in Maine, Connecticut and greater Sacramento, Calif., who will pursue a college degree and aspire to a career in biomedicine.
According to a press release from the lab, Mirzoyeva will use her scholarship for an undergraduate degree at the University of Southern Maine where she plans to major in biochemistry. Inspired by personal experiences, including her grandmother’s battle with cancer, she hopes to one day help discover new medical treatments through biomedical research.
“My determination to learn more about biomedicine grows stronger as I continue to pursue my STEM interests,” Mirzoyeva wrote in her application, per the press release. “There are countless opportunities to make discoveries that could lead to new medical advancements.”
Mirzoyeva graduated from Mount Desert Island High School, where she was in the National Honors Society, the Olympia Snowe Leadership Program, and a summer intern at Jackson Lab in Laura Reinholdt’s lab.
Darilyn Rivera of Meriden, Conn., and Ella Jean Raymundo of Elk Grove, Calif., also received scholarships this year.
“The JAX Genomic Education team encourages, trains and enthusiastically supports bright students who plan to enter STEM careers,” said Charlie Wray, vice president for education at Jackson Lab. “It is a privilege to award these future leaders – Shakhnoza, Darilyn and Ella Jean – with a JAX College Scholarship Award, and we look forward to supporting their academic and career growth throughout their higher education journeys.”
In addition to the financial award, the lab facilitates internship programs for the recipients throughout their college career and sponsors annual campus visits.
To date, The Jackson Laboratory College Scholarship Program has awarded a total of $170,000.