Education

MOUNT DESERT — “It’s heartwarming to know that members of the community were so invested in getting books into kids’ hands,” said Lauren White, children’s librarian at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Seventeen local businesses and individuals donated a total of $1,865 to buy books for students at Mount Desert Elementary School who attended last week’s book fair at the library. The community’s public library doubles as the library for the elementary school across the street.

Tags

