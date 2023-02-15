MOUNT DESERT — “It’s heartwarming to know that members of the community were so invested in getting books into kids’ hands,” said Lauren White, children’s librarian at the Northeast Harbor Library.
Seventeen local businesses and individuals donated a total of $1,865 to buy books for students at Mount Desert Elementary School who attended last week’s book fair at the library. The community’s public library doubles as the library for the elementary school across the street.
“Every class came at their regular weekly library time, so every kid who wasn’t absent on their library day could come and choose a book, as well as children at Mount Desert Nursery School,” White said.
“Many of the kids had never had a book fair because of COVID, and others hadn’t had one in three or four years. It was really great to see kids from age 3 all the way to eighth grade light up when they came in and saw all the books and know they could choose one.”
White said community residents Kelly Brown and Bob Chaplin led the fundraising drive to cover the cost of books for the local elementary and nursery school children. And nearly $300 was left over, which the library has used to buy about 30 books for the Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth.
The library bought the books for its book fair from the Scholastic Corporation, which has been providing books for school book fairs around the country for decades.
“Many of the parents, grandparents and guardians who came in said this was their favorite part of school when they were growing up,” White said. “One even said it smelled the same as the book fairs they had had at their school.”
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.