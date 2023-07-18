Local students graduate from St. Lawrence University
CANTON, N.Y. — More than 550 members of St. Lawrence University's Class of 2023, including Olivia Watson and Isabella Wellman-Webster, both of Bar Harbor, took part in the university's commencement ceremonies May 21 at Newell Field House in Canton, N.Y.
Watson majored in psychology and Wellman-Webster majored in English. Both attended Mount Desert Island High School.
Attendees and livestream listeners heard remarks from University President Kathryn A. Morris, St. Lawrence's 2023 Joan Donovan Speech Contest winner Brian Uceta, Class of 2023 President Grace Wagshul, St. Lawrence professor of biology and psychology and co-department chair of biology Ana Estevez and honorary degree recipient and alumna Gina Kingsbury.
Bar Harbor residents graduate from the University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella conferred degrees on an estimated 3,383 graduates at the university's 222nd commencement ceremony on May 21.
Speaking on the spirit of excellence, the Honorable Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, delivered the keynote address.
The following local students earned bachelor's degrees from UVM:
Irene Choi of Bar Harbor graduated with a bachelor's in anthropology and music.
Emerson Jeffery of Bar Harbor graduated with a bachelor's in environmental studies and studio art.
Dean’s list
AUGUSTA — Raven Radziewicz of Bar Harbor, Regina Anderson of Southwest Harbor, Vincenzo Carciofolo of Bass Harbor, Maison Forrest of Trenton, Kristina Hamblen of Bar Harbor and Melissa Norwood of Mount Desert have been named to the dean’s list for spring 2023 semester at University of Maine, Augusta.
BANGOR — Matt Curtis of Bar Harbor, Derek Ryan Collin of Trenton and Jack Hodgdon of Treton have been named to the dean’s list at Husson University for the spring 2023 semester.
BRISTOL, R.I. — Laura Yeadon of Lamoine has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Avonlea Brown of Southwest Harbor and Emma Litchfield of Mount Desert were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for the spring 2023 semester.
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Marissa Burr of Trenton was named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Delaware Valley University.
FARMINGTON — Liv Carignan of Bar Harbor and Yarrow Fabian of Bar Harbor have been named to the dean’s list at University of Maine at Farmington for the spring 2023 semester.
ORONO — The following University of Maine students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester: Phillip Bart, Bella Brown, Ruby Brown, Jonathan Genrich, Loren Genrich, Chris Horton, Baylor Landsman, Walter Lange, Emily Losquadro, Katie Losquadro, Laura Martin, Sam Mitchell, Hisarya Nuesslein, Mason Soares and Marissa Springer all of Bar Harbor; Drew Goodwin of Bass Harbor; Ben Freudig, Jazzmyne Haines, Claire Shaw and Debra Spressart of Bernard; Paul Briggs, Madison Jones, Matthew Jones, Ella Wallace and Ethan Wyman of Lamoine; Cadi Howell, Elizabeth Jones and Rachel Leonard of Mount Desert; Louise Chaplin of Northeast Harbor; Julia Watras of Seal Cove; Elaina Cote, Sydney Kachmar, James Ohmeis and Roxy Preston of Southwest Harbor; Theo Woodbury of Swan’s Island; and Gus La Casse, Zoe Olson and Bella Ross of Trenton.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Piper Charron of Southwest Harbor and Edward Choi of Bar Harbor were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2023 semester.
WELLS — Audra Stewart Gordon of Trenton has been named to the part-time dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at York County Community College.
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Kyle Nicholson of Bar Harbor was named to the dean’s list at the University of North Carolina for the spring 2023 semester.
Honor’s list
BANGOR — Zane T. Alderman and Gavin Dow, both of Trenton, have been named to the spring 2023 honor’s list at Husson University.
POMFRET, Conn. — Olin Rummler of Southwest Harbor has been named to the spring 2023 honor’s list at Pomfret School.
WATERVILLE — Elena Alderman of Trenton has been named to the spring 2023 honor’s list at Thomas College.
WORCESTER, Mass. — Zabrina Richards of Bar Harbor was named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
President’s list
AUGUSTA — Kasey Berzinis-McLaughlin of Southwest Harbor, Robin Campbell of Trenton, Rylie Clough of Bass Harbor, Sara Rideout of Lamoine, Kadia Streete of Bar Harbor, Patrick Van Vranken of Lamoine, Lisa McGlothlin of Lamoine, Susan McIsaac of Bernard and Terri Rodick of Southwest Harbor have been named to the president’s list for spring 2023 semester at University of Maine, Augusta.
BANGOR — Molly Brown of Northeast Harbor, Faith Reece of Northeast Harbor and Charlotte Brugman of Southwest Harbor have been named to the president’s list at Husson University for the spring 2023 semester.