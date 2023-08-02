Education

Dear Teacher conference
COURTESY OF IRW

BELFAST — Island Readers & Writers’ 2023 Dear Teacher professional development conference for rural educators was displaced in June due to the sudden closure of the University of Maine’s Hutchinson Center in Belfast, but a new location has been found. The conference will be held Oct. 5-6 at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

The conference will kick off on Thursday with keynote speaker Sophie Blackall, a two-time Caldecott medalist author and illustrator. Conference offerings will continue all day on Friday with over 16 workshops to choose from. IRW will also offer the opportunity for participants to register for one of three intensive workshops to be held midday on Thursday. Workshop content focuses on three major themes: writing and narrative, arts and humanities, and rural place-based education.