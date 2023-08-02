BELFAST — Island Readers & Writers’ 2023 Dear Teacher professional development conference for rural educators was displaced in June due to the sudden closure of the University of Maine’s Hutchinson Center in Belfast, but a new location has been found. The conference will be held Oct. 5-6 at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.
The conference will kick off on Thursday with keynote speaker Sophie Blackall, a two-time Caldecott medalist author and illustrator. Conference offerings will continue all day on Friday with over 16 workshops to choose from. IRW will also offer the opportunity for participants to register for one of three intensive workshops to be held midday on Thursday. Workshop content focuses on three major themes: writing and narrative, arts and humanities, and rural place-based education.
This conference is intended for educators, principals, support staff and school librarians working with grades pre-K–8 in rural Maine schools, especially small schools, geographically isolated schools and schools with multigrade classrooms.
The Dear Teacher conference debut follows the discontinuation of two Maine conferences for professional development – the Harvest of Ideas previously held in Washington County and the Island Institute’s Island Teachers Conference. IRW staff were inspired to organize and host the conference after watching the significant impact of the pandemic on educators and schools, and limited opportunities for professional development and networking.
“Through our work, we’ve seen the significant impact of the pandemic on our educators and wanted to provide an opportunity to uplift and celebrate them,” said IRW Executive Director Jan Coates. “We are delighted to bring rural Maine educators together at the Dear Teacher conference to listen and learn.”