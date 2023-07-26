BAR HARBOR — At the Mount Desert Island High School graduation ceremony in June, Principal Mathew Haney announced that the graduating class had cumulatively been awarded $616,155 in local, state and national scholarships.
That figure did not include individual merit awards from universities and colleges.
One hundred and twenty-nine students graduated that day, 97 of whom plan to move on to higher education at vocational schools, community colleges, public and private four-year colleges and universities – and were awarded some form of scholarship money to do so.
Wendy Littlefield, business manager for the high school, along with Carrie Eason, an administrative assistant for the guidance office, took on the job of managing student scholarships for the 2023 graduating class.
“We are so blessed,” said Littlefield, of the amount of available funds. “I don’t think there are too many communities who have this opportunity.”
“There is no one way,” she added. Each scholarship has its own application, nomination and renewal process. The individual requirements and systems for each scholarship make managing student applications and nominations a complicated task.
Often, though, the most challenging aspect of Eason’s and Littlefield’s work is encouraging students to take advantage of scholarship opportunities. Whether students are burnt out from the school year, don’t have the support they need at home or are busy with other activities, a lot of them do not take the initiative to apply, despite specific office hours set up to support seniors through their application process.
Much of Littlefield’s and Eason’s work includes compiling lists of scholarships that the high school’s students regularly apply for. They also manage 45-50 scholarships that are controlled by the school. They work in conjunction with a board of staff members, teachers and administrators who can review and nominate students to receive awards.
Littlefield said that the local scholarships from communities and families on the island demonstrate the support MDI shows to its high schoolers. Many of the 150-plus scholarship programs that Littlefield deals with come from families of alumni from the school, local nonprofit organizations and families of deceased community members who had a passion for a certain subject area.
Some, like the Seawall Manset scholarship, are based on the neighborhood a student grew up in. Others, like the Desiree Elizabeth Gray Music Scholarship, depend on the interests and talents of the student.
Littlefield explained that no matter how long ago the scholarship was started, it is still meaningful to the family who created it in the name of a relative.
“I know that it is important to these parents who have set up things in memory of their loved one,” she said. “As the years go by … it still means something to that parent.”
Some of these scholarships require an application and letters of recommendation while others only require that a student meet certain requirements and be nominated by the school’s scholarship committee. There is even a scholarship that is awarded to a student chosen by their peers.
At the end of the day, Littlefield’s and Eason’s main goal is to make sure students put in the work to receive the maximum funding available and to make sure that each student is awarded something.
This year was the first the school used a program called Kaleidoscope. This online database allows students to fill out basic information such as the school they plan to attend, their extracurricular interests and their GPA. Kaleidoscope then sorts the scholarships the students are eligible to receive and prompts them to fill out the necessary applications.
Littlefield and Eason also have the students fill out a survey that asks about the merit awards they have received from their college or school, the loans they plan to take out, whether they plan to work while in school, and the cost of attending their chosen institution. That way, the committee can evaluate the needs of each student and nominate the graduates who have been awarded the least for the remaining scholarships.
“We would love to be able to close the gap for some of these students,” said Eason.
During the final weeks of school, Littlefield and Eason nominate students to receive awards managed by the high school. “If we see that Joe Schmo did not apply for anything, we can award him something from the MDIHS education enhancement fund,” Eason said. But that award will be nowhere near what could have been awarded if the student had applied to different organizations.
The scholarship process begins with the students. If they are not applying, then they may not receive very much money. Eason explained that there are many local, lesser-known scholarship programs, like the Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship, that award scholarships to several people a year and are “underutilized” compared to others that only have one recipient.
Many of the scholarships that don’t require applications are only for $250- $500. While that kind of award could pay for some textbooks or school supplies, it pales in comparison to some statewide scholarships that can be upward of $10,000.
An example of a statewide scholarship is the Worthington Scholarship, which is awarded to students who will be attending Maine colleges and universities. The Worthington scholarship is renewable over the course of four years.
An example of a local scholarship is the Hattie A. and Fred C. Lynam Scholarship, which is managed by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The scholarship was established in 1943 by Fred C. Lynam, who was the bank’s first vice president and later, treasurer and president. The trust awards renewable scholarships to members of the MDI’s graduating class or renewing applicants.
“We work very closely with a number of banks,” explained Littlefield, who meets with financial institutions annually to discuss the amount of funds available for several scholarships.
Scott Worcester, a member of the board of the local William Searls Scholarship, told the Islander that each year his board gives away around $20,000.
“The only requirement is that you have to be a resident of Southwest Harbor or Tremont and have gone to MDI,” he said. “We actually award every single person that applies for money.
“It’s not based on need. It’s not based on anything other than you sending in the application.”
The Searls scholarship can also be used in the five years following graduation. “We give more money to previous year graduates than we do the seniors just because there are so many scholarships that are one-year only,” Worcester explained. “So we decided that this would be a way that maybe we could help seniors in college even a little bit more.”
Another local scholarship, the Acadian Youth Sports Scholarship, is awarded to two students who were a part of the organization’s teams. The recipients are chosen by the organization’s board of directors. The scholarships are paid out of AYS’ general funding and were originally created in 2014 in honor of Scott Phelps, an important leader and coach for AYS.
The Maine Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization with its own database of scholarships. “They really work hard with us,” said Littlefield, who said the organization will alert the school if they have extra funds that have not been used. “And a lot of organizations will do that, and then we try to reach out and help kids apply to utilize those funds.”
Littlefield and Eason put in countless hours to try and streamline the systems that students can use to access scholarships and make them more accessible. And community members are continuously stepping forward to create more.
“If anybody is interested in setting up a scholarship, they can,” explained Eason. “They need to know what’s it for, what are the criteria? They need to know how they are funding it and whether it is a one-time scholarship or something [they] are going to continue to fund. Where is the money going to live? Will it stay with us or are you going to give the money to the bank to control?”
As seen in 2023, when enough people and organizations are dedicated to supporting post-secondary education, it will add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships.
“As long as students do the work,” Eason said, “they will receive funds.”