BAR HARBOR — The architects of Oak Point Associates who have been designing a major renovation project at Mount Desert Island High School have revised their plan to reduce the cost.
The original plan included the addition of a second story to the library, reconfiguration of the science labs, creation of a new main entrance and entrance hall, new main office space and associated changes. The estimated cost as of late November was $26.5 million.
High school Principal Matt Haney and the board of trustees liked the plan but decided that the cost might be too steep for MDI taxpayers, so they asked the architects to whittle it down.
“We got some updated drawings from Oak Point that leave the footprint mostly intact and still meet most of our needs,” Haney said last week. “Essentially, the new design leaves the layout of the building intact without taking anything down or going up a second story.”
The creation of a new main entrance has been eliminated. Instead, the revised plan calls for some changes at the existing main entrance.
“The new plan doesn't add a seventh science or seventh math classroom, but instead moves a stairway and adds a small student lounge and two multiuse classrooms, one on each floor,” Haney said.
“The trustees liked the concepts, and we're anticipating that at the next meeting [tentatively scheduled for Feb. 27] we'll have updated cost estimates for the revised plan. We anticipate a significant reduction from the original estimates.”
Tennis courts rebuild
School officials also are hoping for reasonable cost estimates for rebuilding the tennis courts, which are nearing the end of their 25-year life expectancy. Officials posted an RFP (request for proposals) for the tennis court project with a submission deadline of Feb. 9.
“We're encouraged by the fact that five bids have already come in,” Haney said last week. “We're looking forward to opening them and presenting one for acceptance by the trustees at the next meeting.”
