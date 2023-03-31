BAR HARBOR — Among the countless things that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the tradition of Mount Desert Island High School students going out into the community and volunteering with nonprofit service organizations.
Now, the high school is trying to restore and build on those relationships.
April 12 is Community Service Day for this year's sophomore class and for those seniors who need more volunteer hours in order to graduate.
“It’s a revisitation of what we offered before COVID,” said science teacher and community service coordinator Lydia Stiles.
“The expectation is that every sophomore in attendance on April 12 will be participating with their advisory group in a community service project. Our advisory groups are between 10 and 12 students.”
For this year, Styles is matching advisory groups with nonprofit organizations.
“What we would like to return to is having students be a little more independent and accountable and finding the service groups that they truly feel matter and that they connect with best themselves,” Stiles said.
This year, as in the past, students will be volunteering mainly with organizations based on MDI such as Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Acadia National Park. But about 25 percent of the high school’s students live off MDI, mostly in Trenton, Lamoine and Hancock.
“We are looking ahead at ways that we can make students more aware of and participate more in what they have in their own community,” Stiles said. “With our goal of equity for all students, we're trying to do a better job on the mainland, so that where students volunteer is closer to where they live and the volunteer work they do adds value to their own communities.”
In addition to the formal Community Service Day, there are opportunities for students to volunteer throughout the year.
“There are organizations who reach out to us who need volunteers for a specific purpose, and we make sure those opportunities are advertised to students,” Stiles said.
