SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Pemetic Elementary School received a special delivery on June 22.
At around 8 a.m., a large truck dropped off the school’s new, full-sized electric LionC bus from Lion Electric, its manufacturer in Quebec, Canada.
Below the long row of windows, black lettering on the bus reads, “Southwest Harbour School Department.”
“It's the French way of spelling it,” laughed Larry Alley, the school’s bus driver.
Inside, the bus looks the same as any other. The only noticeable differences are the blue wheel hubs, the LionC insignia and the sound of the electric engine.
The school got the bus and its charger through a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant program, which awarded the funds in the fall of 2022.
The grant awarded $790,000 to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System to buy one electric school bus for Mount Desert Island High School, which already has one electric bus, and one for Pemetic. The grants cover the $375,000 cost of each bus, plus $20,000 for each charger.
After a seven-month wait, Pemetic’s bus arrived just after the school year ended. Alley said it will be ready for the fall.
One of the holdups in the process was deciding where the electric charger would be mounted. Pemetic’s charger will be mounted to a wall at the back of the school where the bus will be parked. The other Pemetic buses will continue to be housed in the town garage.
This bus will be one of three in operation for the 2023-2024 school year, and the school will sell its fourth bus. Alley said eventually they may take the new electric bus to Ellsworth and beyond for field trips, but it will stay local to start.
“You can go around 150 miles in one trip,” he explained.