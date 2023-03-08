BAR HARBOR — Parents’ vehement objections to a plan to have students in the elementary schools released 90 minutes early on 24 of the 36 Wednesdays in the school year has caused Mount Desert Island Regional School System administrators to scrap the plan, at least for next year.
The additional early release days had been proposed to give teachers time to prepare to better meet students’ needs “through stronger classroom instruction and better targeted interventions,” according to Superintendent Mike Zboray. Teachers would use the extra time to prepare for implementing a “multi-tiered system of supports.”
But some parents expressed concern that students would lose too much instructional time. Working parents also worried about what their children would do in the 90 minutes before their usual release time of 3 p.m.
Zboray acknowledged that concern in an email to parents last Thursday in which he announced that the early release proposal was now off the table.
“What has been made clear to all at this time is that the need to care for students after school must be included in such a calendar proposal,” he wrote. “Currently, those options and opportunities for our families are not shored up, and I believe it best to have a clear plan before a new proposal is offered.”
School system board chair Jessica Stewart said of the early release proposal, “From the comments of parents it was clear that it was widely not favored, that it would be a hardship for parents.
“So, I talked with Mike [Zboray], and we agreed the administration should withdraw that proposal because it would be so challenging for families.”
Stewart said that, like all other elementary schools in Maine, those in the MDI school system are required to implement the multi-tiered system of supports for all students including those who need more help as well as those who need more challenging work.
She said that until a way is found to give teachers more time to prepare for that, they will continue to try to do it in whatever time they have.
“It will be a challenge, just like it's a challenge now,” Stewart said, adding that implementation of the support systems will continue, “no matter what goes on with the calendar.”
She said that over the past couple of weeks she has talked with people who questioned the motivation of the school administration and board in putting forth the early release plan.
“The reality is we're trying to provide the best education for the kids that we can within the bounds of our contractual school year and trying to have kids in school as much as possible, but also trying to give teachers the tools they need to provide the best teaching that they can, which does require planning and coordination,” Stewart said.
The calendar for the current school year includes nine early release days for teachers’ professional development and parent-teacher conferences.
Zboray has now prepared two versions of the elementary school calendar for next year, and school board members will choose one of them when they vote at their April 10 meeting.
One version includes the same number of early release days as the current year’s calendar does. The other includes two additional early release days, one in September and one in March.
