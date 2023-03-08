Education

BAR HARBOR — Parents’ vehement objections to a plan to have students in the elementary schools released 90 minutes early on 24 of the 36 Wednesdays in the school year has caused Mount Desert Island Regional School System administrators to scrap the plan, at least for next year.

The additional early release days had been proposed to give teachers time to prepare to better meet students’ needs “through stronger classroom instruction and better targeted interventions,” according to Superintendent Mike Zboray. Teachers would use the extra time to prepare for implementing a “multi-tiered system of supports.”

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you