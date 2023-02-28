Education

BAR HARBOR — The school calendar for next year that the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board was set to vote on Thursday night includes a 90-minute early release for elementary school students on 24 of the 36 Wednesdays in the school year.

On those days, the school day for students will end at 1:30 instead of the usual 3 p.m.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you