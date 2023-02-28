BAR HARBOR — The school calendar for next year that the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board was set to vote on Thursday night includes a 90-minute early release for elementary school students on 24 of the 36 Wednesdays in the school year.
On those days, the school day for students will end at 1:30 instead of the usual 3 p.m.
Teachers will use that time to prepare for implementing a “multi-tiered system of supports” (MTSS). The school system’s early release proposal describes MTSS as “a comprehensive framework designed to address the academic, behavioral and social-emotional needs of ALL students in the most inclusive and equitable learning environment. It is a whole-school framework that organizes the people, programs and policies into an integrated support system that begins in Tier 1 – the regular classroom.
“It involves a tiered approach, with universal supports provided to all students (known as Tier 1), targeted supports for students who need additional assistance (Tier 2) and intensive supports for students who require more significant interventions (Tier 3).”
Superintendent Mike Zboray explained that Tier 3 is, in most cases, special education.
The early release/MTSS proposal goes on to explain: “Full implementation strengthens learning outcomes for every child, prevents academic decline and reduces the number of student referrals for special education.”
Zboray said of early release, “It is so that teachers have time to prepare to do the instruction when the kids are in school. They are planning for the needs of the students in Tier 1 or Tier 2 instruction.
“Tier 3 is super-targeted instruction, which usually is through special education. The whole idea of MTSS is to try to minimize the number of students who have that need because you're trying to meet their needs through stronger classroom instruction and better targeted interventions.”
Zboray said that with MTSS, teachers also have the time to develop plans to help high-achieving students who need more challenging work.
With the current school calendar, students are released early on several days throughout the year for teachers’ professional development.
Under the proposed school calendar, students would spend a total of 1,140.25 hours in school next year, 15.5 fewer hours than in the current year.
“The Wednesday schedule will be modified, so students receive their core academic classes before dismissal,” the early release proposal states. “Specials [such as visual arts and music] time will be rotated on a weekly basis.”
Some parents have pushed back vigorously against the early release plan. Catrina Spruce, the parent of a child at Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor, has expressed a number of concerns, including this: “Most children will absolutely not benefit from the individualized Tier III educational plans that are wizarded together during these magical all-hands-on-deck meetings that so urgently require teacher time outside the classroom and motivate the early release proposal.”
Parents have expressed concern that, with early release, students would not have enough classroom time or that it will be a burden on working parents who are used to picking up their children at 3 p.m.
In response to the latter concern, Zboray said there might be a need to find things for kids to do after school on early release days.
“I have sent out a survey to parents to get a sense of what the actual need is for families.” he said. “So, we'll see what that is and then see if the schools or our local partners can meet that need.”
As for the concern that students will be missing too much classroom time, Zboray said most of the missed time will be from “specials” classes on a rotating basis. He said the core academic classes might shrink by a small amount of time on early-release Wednesdays.
“But kids are still getting their reading and writing and math; they are still getting their core academic content,” he said.
Zboray pointed out that MTSS is a Maine Department of Education policy and that many schools around the state began implementing it years ago.
The MDI Regional School System’s early release/MTSS proposal cites a number of studies that support its benefits. For example, a study conducted by the National Center for School Mental Health found that “schools implementing MTSS saw a reduction in behavior problems and an increase in academic achievement among students.”
This story was updated on Feb. 28.