MOUNT DESERT — Heather Dorr, principal at Peninsula School in Gouldsboro for the past four years and a former classroom teacher at Trenton Elementary, has been named principal at Mount Desert Elementary.
She succeeds Gloria Delsandro who, after seven years at Mount Desert, will become teacher/principal at the Cranberry Isles school.
Dorr was appointed principal by the Mount Desert School Committee on the recommendation of Superintendent Mike Zboray. He said she was one of three candidates who were interviewed.
“She stood out as the person who was the best fit for that school,” he said. “It's awesome to have her abilities and her thoughtfulness, particularly in supporting students and staff. She did really good things at Peninsula and we're looking forward to her bringing that knowledge and passion here.”
Among the accomplishments that Dorr listed on her resume were: “Successfully led Peninsula School through remote learning, hybrid learning and in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic” and “Led Peninsula School in its transition from a K-8 school to a PreK-5 school.”
Dorr taught at Trenton Elementary from 2003 to 2016 and at Ella Lewis School in Steuben from 2016 to 2019.
In 2018, she was the only teacher in Maine to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching. According to the Maine Department of Education, “The award is the nation's highest honor for teachers of mathematics. Awardees serve as models for their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in the improvement of mathematics education.”
Dorr lives in Ellsworth. She said she sought the Mount Desert Elementary position in part because of her daughter's decision to attend MDI High School. Her daughter will be a freshman this year.
“I really wanted to work in the same district she was in. A big driver for me was to support my daughter's transition into high school and to be present for her.”
Dorr noted that she previously worked in the MDI Regional School system when she was a teacher in Trenton.
“I really appreciated the collaboration and professionalism,” she said. “Everyone is seeking their own growth for the benefit of their students and that's very professionally stimulating. I'm looking forward to getting back to that environment.”