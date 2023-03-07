CRANBERRY ISLES — For a number of years in the recent past, 12 to 15 kids in grades K-8 went to school on the Cranberry Isles, where the younger ones were taught by one teacher and the older ones by another.
But with a declining school age population on Islesford and Great Cranberry, enrollment has dropped into the single digits, and the same is expected next year.
There are currently seven students in grades K-4. One student in grade seven and one in grade eight are attending Mount Desert Elementary School as part of a pilot transition-to-high-school program.
Next year, it is anticipated that the Cranberries will have eight students in grades K-5 and one in grade eight at Mount Desert Elementary. Because of the reduced student population, the number of Cranberry Isles teachers will drop from two to one.
“The board and administration felt that one full-time teacher with a full-time ed tech would be able to support students’ needs,” Superintendent Mike Zboray said in an email exchange with the Islander.
School budget
The proposed school budget for next year of $937,586, which will be voted on at town meeting this Saturday, is $67 less than the current year’s budget. Lower costs in some areas are offset by higher costs in others.
And because of a drop in funding from sources including the state subsidy for education and a smaller carryover amount from the previous year, the town appropriation will increase by about $26,000 to $671,948.
Municipal budget
Next year's proposed municipal budget, excluding education, is just over $1.89 million. It is $74,039 more than the budget for the current year.
As part of the proposed budget, voters will be asked if they want to authorize spending up to $100,000 to complete the cistern project on Great Cranberry Island. A note on the warrant states: “Revenues for this project include $15,000 from the Great Cranberry Island reserve fund held with the town and $20,000 from the Great Cranberry Island Volunteer Fire Department.”
Voters also will be asked if they want to authorize borrowing up to $60,000 for a new plow truck and snow plow for Little Cranberry Island.
Elected officials
Town meeting voters will elect someone to fill the seat on the Select Board currently held by Florence Joy Sprague. Voters also will elect someone to fill the seat on the School Committee currently held by Darlene Sumner. Both are for three-year terms.
Community solar
Voters will be asked if they want to adopt a resolution “to investigate the advantages of installing community solar arrays as an independent micro-grid for the purpose of making continuous power supply to the Cranberry Isles a better possibility during power outages, establish a resilient system that does not rely on mainland power, and to move to cleaner energy sources in 2023.”
The Cranberry Isles town meeting will be held at the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island this Saturday, March 11, starting at 8:45 a.m.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.