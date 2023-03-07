Education

CRANBERRY ISLES — For a number of years in the recent past, 12 to 15 kids in grades K-8 went to school on the Cranberry Isles, where the younger ones were taught by one teacher and the older ones by another.

But with a declining school age population on Islesford and Great Cranberry, enrollment has dropped into the single digits, and the same is expected next year.

