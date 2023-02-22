BAR HARBOR — During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Conners Emerson School officials presented a revised budget for a new school build that would cut construction costs by nearly $9 million.
The school committee unveiled its preliminary budget to the council last month, during which many council members were in “sticker shock” over the $67 million price tag. With the plan refinements, the new total cost is $58.5 million.
Per $100,000 in home valuation, homeowners would see an additional $140 at a 30-year bond rate of 3 percent.
Lisa Sawin, a principal of engineering and architectural firm Harriman, said the new plan changes the floor layout to a non-courtyard scheme and adds a third floor. It also increases building size by over 7,000 square feet, up from 90,000.
Council member Jill Goldthwait thanked the project committee for getting the budget “under control.”
Once the council signs off on a finalized plan, voters will have the ultimate decision on whether it passes during an annual town meeting in June.
When speaking to the council, School Board Chair Lilea Simis said, “I do feel like how you present your fear of this project is really important to how the community perceives the council’s position.”
She said the project has been kicked down the road for far too long. When she first joined the school board, she asked the council for $6 million to keep the school in repair, which she said was denied.
Now the 70-year-old school is in continual need of costly fixes for leaky roofs, broken boilers and crumbling infrastructure. The school library is currently closed due to poor air quality from water infiltration.
“We have Band-Aid, Band-Aid and Band-Aid,” Simis said. “We really can’t afford to not build a new school.”
Simis is also heading a fundraising committee for the project, which has kicked off its first meeting. Its goal is to identify and reach out to potential donors to continue lowering the bottom line for taxpayers.
After receiving a finished project design and cost by the end of this month, the Town Council will vote to put it on the warrant in March.
“The best investment any of us can make is in our next generation,” Simis said.
