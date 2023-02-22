Education

school update

The revised Conners Emerson School rebuild changes the school layout to a non-courtyard floor plan, adds a third-story and increases square footage by 7,000.

 IMAGE COURTESY OF HARRIMAN

BAR HARBOR — During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Conners Emerson School officials presented a revised budget for a new school build that would cut construction costs by nearly $9 million.

The school committee unveiled its preliminary budget to the council last month, during which many council members were in “sticker shock” over the $67 million price tag. With the plan refinements, the new total cost is $58.5 million.

Tags





