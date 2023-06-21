Education

SchoolCommittee

Bar Harbor School Committee members meet with Lisa Sawin of Harriman Architecture and Design at their June 20 meeting to discuss the new school project.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — Voters at the town elections on June 13 passed a bond up to $58 million to pay for the construction of a new school building to replace Conners Emerson School. The Bar Harbor School Committee is now working to put a construction plan out for bid.

The committee hosted Lisa Sawin of Harriman Architecture and Design, the firm overseeing the project, at its meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.