BAR HARBOR — Voters at the town elections on June 13 passed a bond up to $58 million to pay for the construction of a new school building to replace Conners Emerson School. The Bar Harbor School Committee is now working to put a construction plan out for bid.
The committee hosted Lisa Sawin of Harriman Architecture and Design, the firm overseeing the project, at its meeting on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.
Sawin gave a presentation on the project’s timeline and went over the process of bringing the design into the construction phase.
Getting the project ready to go out for bid consists of honing the design of the new school building.
“We have to have all decisions made by the end of November for the building,” Sawin said.
Work that will be done during this phase includes preliminary layouts of the building, modeling some of the interior spaces of the school and continued design work on the exterior.
The completed plans will be put into construction documents to be used to present a finished product to potential contractors during the bidding process. That phase is set to be complete by April or May of 2024, which is when the bidding process will hopefully begin.
After the project has been put out to bid and a contractor is secured, construction is slated to begin in the summer of 2024. A tentative completion date for the new school is the summer of 2026, as construction is estimated to take between 24 and 30 months.
Sawin noted that although the completion date for the building is several years in the future, much of the decision making will need to be done over the next year during the design development phase.
“It is critical that we have clear communication with decision makers,” said Sawin. “A lot of the decisions are going to be made between now and November even though the building is not going to be occupied for a couple of years.”
The school will also need to decide who will be overseeing the physical construction of the project on site. A project manager, who will work closely with the school and the architects, and a clerk of the works, who will oversee the onsite construction of the building, must be hired before ground is broken on the project.
In the meantime, the focus for the school committee is fundraising. Several businesses and banks in town expressed interest in donating to the construction efforts but wanted to hold off until the bond had passed and the project was official.
After Sawin’s presentation, the committee passed a motion to purchase a new phone system for the school, which will cost $37,084. The current phone system needs to be replaced, according to Conners Emerson Principal Heather Webster.
“We feel like our phone system is really fragile right now,” Webster said.
The committee also discussed the possibility of having security cameras installed inside the school. The topic was set as a future agenda item so the school can look into its options and the district’s regulations regarding cameras in schools.