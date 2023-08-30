BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic President Darron Collins will step down at the end of this academic year, in June of 2024, after more than 12 years at the helm.
Collins, 53, told the Islander on Monday that he doesn’t know what he will do after leaving COA.
“It’s important to know that I am not leaving to take another job,” he said. “I decided I wanted to take some time to really think about what my next chapter and adventure should be.”
Collins said his goals for the next nine months include completion of the new on- campus dormitory that is set to open in January.
“We also have three new faculty members starting, which is always exciting. I want to do whatever I can to help them get integrated into the COA community and the Mount Desert Island community.
“And I want to make sure that I say thank you to all of the MDI community that I’ve gotten to know over the past 12-plus years,” Collins said. “Because this college is what it is in large part because of the MDI community and where we are on the coast of Maine. So, I have a lot of thanking to do.
“Finally, I want to ensure that the next president lands in the strongest institution possible. The more I can do to make sure that person hits the ground running, the better.”
The COA Board of Trustees will form a presidential search committee composed of faculty, students, staff and trustees to begin a search for a new president this year, Board Chair Beth Gardiner said.
“Darron’s tenure here at COA has been a triumph in so many ways,” Gardiner said.
“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want to express our deep gratitude for Darron’s service and to wish him the very best on his next adventure, wherever that may be.”
Collins said in a COA press release, “I can’t imagine a more challenging, more rewarding way to have spent the last decade-plus than as president of this incredible college, and I am grateful beyond words to have had this opportunity.
“I’d like to thank our students, staff, faculty, family, alumni, supporters and friends for working with me during this time to make COA an essential institution dedicated to the vibrancy of Mount Desert Island, the health of our planet and a better path for our collective humanity.”
Collins said the college has celebrated some major accomplishments during his tenure as president, including the completion of two successful capital campaigns, the most recent of which raised $55 million dollars, and the construction of three new buildings, including the innovative Davis Center for Human Ecology. The school has also doubled the amount of student housing available and has been named the leading green college by Princeton Review for the past seven years.
Collins is the first COA alumnus to serve as president of the school. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human ecology in 1992.