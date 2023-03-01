BAR HARBOR — Registration for College of the Atlantic’s Summer Field Studies program for children is now open. The program will be one of many to use the COA campus this summer, after several years of reduced activity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Summer Field Studies (SFS), offered for eight weeks, June 19 to Aug. 1, is a curricular-based day program designed for young people entering grades one to eight. Participants explore, play and learn through a variety of hands-on, minds-on activities to increase their awareness and appreciation of the natural world. Additional details on registration, pricing and curriculum can be found at www.coa.edu/summerfieldstudies.
Those interested in becoming a program leader or before/after-care provider for SFS may also submit their applications.
Katie Hodgkins alum returned to COA this year as the new events and conferences coordinator. Meanwhile, the college continues to search for an SFS director who can help facilitate the breadth of the summer programs.
Due to the bandwidth of staff and the availability of space on campus this summer, other programs such as Family Nature Camp and the series of adult learner courses will not be offered.
“I’m excited about our offerings to the community this year, particularly for school-age children,” said COA administrative dean Bear Paul. “We look forward to building upon these programs in future years as we transition back to a full slate of summer options.”
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the college is exploring offering adult learner courses on natural history illustration, botany and photography.
Even with the omission of some programs, the campus will be busy. More than 20 groups will be using COA facilities throughout the summer, including The Jackson Laboratory, The Center for Wildlife Studies, Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance, and Wabanaki Youth in Science, a group that integrates Wabanaki traditional cultural knowledge with technology and science.
COA’s Islands Through Time program for rising high school juniors and seniors will be offered July 23 through Aug. 4. This two-week program, taken for college credit, offers the chance to learn about the ecology, culture and history of Downeast Maine through time spent on COA’s campus and island field stations. Applications for this program are open through April 7. For more information, visit www.coa.edu/islandsthroughtime.
And don’t forget to save the date for the COA Summer Institute, a week-long ideas festival that welcomes experts from around the world to share their perspectives on pressing issues. The 2023 event will be held on campus July 31 through Aug. 4 in collaboration with The National Geographic Society. The schedule and featured speakers will be announced this spring and registration will open in May.
Other events, such as the Coffee & Conversations series, will be offered throughout the summer.