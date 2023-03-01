Education

COA summer field studies

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — Registration for College of the Atlantic’s Summer Field Studies program for children is now open. The program will be one of many to use the COA campus this summer, after several years of reduced activity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Summer Field Studies (SFS), offered for eight weeks, June 19 to Aug. 1, is a curricular-based day program designed for young people entering grades one to eight. Participants explore, play and learn through a variety of hands-on, minds-on activities to increase their awareness and appreciation of the natural world. Additional details on registration, pricing and curriculum can be found at www.coa.edu/summerfieldstudies.