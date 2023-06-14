Education

COA Julietta Singh

Julietta Singh was the keynote speaker at College of the Atlantic’s 50th commencement ceremony held in Bar Harbor on June 10.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JASON PAIGE SMITH

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic welcomed its 50th graduating class on June 10 during a commencement ceremony held before hundreds of family members and friends.

Uplifting speeches by COA President Darron Collins, keynote speaker Julietta Singh and several members of the 90-strong COA Class of 2023 highlighted the ceremony. The Anah Highlanders bagpipers opened the proceedings with a procession led by three grand marshals – retiring librarian Jane Hultberg and retiring professors Stephen Ressel and Davis Taylor – along with Collins, Singh and honorary degree recipient Donald Soctomah.